BETTY E. GEIST

Obituary for Betty Eileen Bader Geist

1927-2020

Troy/Covington native, Eileen Bader Geist, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020.

She was the daughter of lifetime local residents, Herrman Walter Bader and Blanch Nason Bader, born 17 February 1927.

She spent her childhood years in Troy, moving to Covington in 1936. Eileen graduated from Covington High School, where she played clarinet in the marching band.

She was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, especially enjoying the youth centered activities, which carried throughout her life.

Eileen worked in banking before leaving on a vacation to visit her aunt in California. Her va-cation turned into a stay-cation, as she once again, worked in banking. This became a profession that lasted until her retirement in 1986.

Through banking friends, and a blind date, she met her future husband, George R. Geist. They were married Christmas Eve, 1946! They spent their life together in California, and were married for 47 years, at the time of his death. To this union, three daughters were born: Delcia, Alice and Louise.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George, her brother, David Russell Bader, and beloved sister, Myrna Lou Bader Warner, and brother in law, Harold David Warner. She is survived by her daughters, sister in law, Patricia Bader. ‘little’ brother, Fritz A. Bader (Dianne Ingle Bader) of Illinois, along with 19 grand and great grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews still living in the Troy/Covington and Chicago area.

Because of the Covid19 restrictions, there will be no official services at this time. However, when the quarantine is lifted, there will be a memorial service in her honor in California.