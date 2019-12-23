ROSE A. BUTSCH

Rose Anne Butsch, 86, of Piqua, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born January 17, 1933 in North Star to the late Charles F. and Mary Ellen (Anspach) Goode.

She married Thomas C. Butsch February 4, 1956 in Piqua, he preceded her in death January 14, 2012.

Survivors include five daughters, Mary (Chris) King, Patty (Randy) Murphy, Barbara (Ken) Hostetter, Diane (Chip) Fox all of Piqua, Sandy (Scott) Kyle of Cincinnati; twelve grandchildren, Kirby (Lisa) King, Tina (Shawn) Dent, Rachael (Brian) Crawford, Lindsey (Scott) Bobby, Brandon (Missy) Hostetter, Brock Hostetter, Chelsea (Matt) Reedy, Bryant (Kendra) Fox, Brody Fox, Montana Kyle, Peyton Kyle, Seth Kyle; and thirteen great grandchildren, Kyle, Kennedy, Maxwell, Nicholas, Bailey, Lucas, Claire, Anna, Molly, Andrew, Carson, Austin, and William.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, and two brothers.

Mrs. Butsch was a 1951 graduate of Piqua Central High School and earned her Degree in Nursing from the Miami Valley School of Nursing in 1954. Her dedication to care for others spanned thirty years as a Nurse at Piqua Memorial Medical Center.

She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and its St. Clare Society. Additionally, she was active with the YWCA of Piqua, Pins to Proms Mothers Club, and the Piqua Leisure Club.

She will be remembered for her love of family, strong will, sense of humor and will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 310 S. Downing St., Piqua, OH 45356, or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373

