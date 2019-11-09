T-shirt design takes grant win

PIQUA — “Positive Vibes for the Win,” by Betsey Johns, a fourth-grade teacher at Piqua Central Intermediate School, has been named an Awesome Piqua grant recipient.

After reading the book, “The Sandwich Swap,” which is about celebrating differences among all people, Mrs. Johns challenged her students to create a T-shirt design that would spread positivity and kindness.

She submitted an application to have the design of Brayden Myers printed on T-shirts for the entire fourth grade.

The T-shirts will also be available for purchase.