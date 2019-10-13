JAMES D. FLESHER

TROY — James Darrell Flesher, age 83, of Troy, formerly of Tipp City, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

He was born on January 2, 1936 in Watseka, IL to the late Wendell P. and Emma L. (Rhoades) Flesher.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years: Dorine M. (Gilberg) Flesher; three sons and daughters-in-law: Douglas and Beverly Flesher of Groveland, FL, Jeffrey and Kelly Flesher of Great Mills, MD and Mark and Della Stearns of Tipp City; five grandchildren: Darrell Flesher, Sheli (Mike) Laney, Jessica (Mike) Woody, Ashley (Shane) Lynch and Michael Stearns; five great grandchildren: Adelyn and Reagan; Logan, Terese and Alex and sisters and brother-in-law: Janet Alfred and Judy and Hal Dietsch and brother and sister-in-law: Jerry Lee and Carol Flesher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter Rebecca Louise Flesher.

Jim attended University of Illinois. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City. He was employed by A. O. Smith Corp. EMD for 38 years before retiring. His favorite pastime was flying airplanes.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Tipp City, OH. The family will receive friends from 9:30AM-10:30AM on Friday at the church. Burial will be in Flesher Cemetery in Crescent City, IL at a date and time to be determined.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Air Force Museum Foundation, P.O. Box 33624, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio 45433 and/or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt Street, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.