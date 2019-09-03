Hemm named to Miami’s Homecoming Court

Staff report

OXFORD — Piqua resident Cassidy Hemm has been named to the 2019 Homecoming Court at Miami University.

Members of the Homecoming Court are seniors or graduate students (Class of 2020) who promote the values of Miami University, take pride in the University, represent the student body and enhance the University as a whole through on campus involvement, academic achievement, and community service.

Nominations were collected in the spring from the Miami community. Students, faculty, staff and community members were able to nominate students. They will represent the Class of 2020 at events throughout the week leading up to the Homecoming football game.

From those selected to serve on Homecoming Court, voting continues through Sept and all Miami University students are eligible to cast a vote. The top two vote recipients will be recognized with the Love & Honor Cup at the Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Hemm is a senior majoring in Strategic Communication and Public Health and minoring in Human Capital Management and Leadership. She spent this past summer as a marketing intern for CareSource.

Hemm has thoroughly embraced her Miami experience by being active in campus life, connecting with other Miami students and the alumni community. On campus, she is an active leader in her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi, her campus job as a student leadership coordinator, and her role as the executive chair of the Miami University Student Foundation.

In her free time, Cassidy enjoys traveling, trying out new recipes and spending time outside.

Hemm said she is “incredibly grateful to the Miami community for affording her the opportunities to grow during her time as a student, and to understand the importance of growing as a leader and a friend.”

Her campus involvement also includes the Miami University Lecture Series, Omicron Kappa Delta, President’s Coalition PRSSA, Rho Gamma, Senior Class Gift Committee and Student Leadership Coordinator — Wilks Leadership Institute