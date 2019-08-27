Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 23

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A disturbance report was called in the area of Hometown Urgent Care. Nakeysha Baker, 47, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

INDUCING PANIC: Officers were dispatched to the area of West Race Street on a report of a male who claimed he shot himself. Dylan Ambos-Pack, 23, of Troy, was found to have not shot himself and was charged with inducing panic and incarcerated.

Aug. 24

POSSESSION: Eric Burton, 19, of Huber Heights, was charged with underage consumption, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

POSSESSION: Katlyn Miller, 18, of Huber Heights, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 25

POSSESSION: Keith Flory II, 28, at-large, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments in the area of the Dollar General on West Market Street.

WELFARE CHECK: A male subject stated he was stabbed three times to 911 dispatch. Officers responded to the area of 500 block of Walnut Street and did not find the alleged victim.

Aug. 26

PROPERTY: A Sidney resident filed a missing property complaint in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

THEFT: An officer arrested Benjamin Bayman, 46, of Piqua, for theft at Kohl’s. A theft report was filed at Andy’s Gardens. Merchandise was recovered and Bayman was charged with theft from that business.

CHILD ISSUE: An officer was dispatched to Garden Manor Apartments. The mother of the child advised the child in question had fell on the playground and another adult confirmed the report. Photos were taken and children’s services was contacted.