Pet of the Week

Meet Milton

My name is Milton, I am at the Miami County Animal Shelter and I am looking for my forever home. I am a sweet boy that has a wonderful personality and loves to play. If your interested in seeing me, come to the Miami County Animal Shelter in Troy, and see me. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.