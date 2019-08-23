Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Aug. 19

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A pastor at the Presbyterian Church on 20 S. Walnut reported someone spray-painted LSDAD on the building.

THEFT: An officer responded to a theft complaint at Walmart. The male was charged with theft and found to have an outstanding warrant out of Auglaize County.

Aug. 20

DISORDERLY: Elijah Walters, 24, of Troy, was cited for disorderly conduct in the area of S. Stanfield.

THEFT: Timothy Bergdall, 33, of Columbus Grove, was cited for theft from Walmart.

Aug. 21

POSSESSION: David Burns, 35, of Clayton, was cited for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the in the 1000 block of S. Dorset.

OVI: James McConnell, 32, of Troy, was cited for OVI, OVI refusal with prior conviction, and driving in marked lanes

HARASSMENT: Keith Cooper, 46, of Tipp City, was charged with telecommunication harassment from an incident on Aug. 12.

MISCHIEF: Michael McGowan, 57. of Huber Heights, was charged with criminal mischief from an incident on Aug. 12.

Aug. 22

STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED: An officer responded to the 500 block of Crescent Drive on a report of a stolen car. Dayton PD later recovered the vehicle.

POSSESSION: Andrea Chavis, 34, of Troy, was cited for fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substances and possession of dangerous drugs in the area of La Fiesta Express.