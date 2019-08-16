Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 12

ASSIST SQUAD: A deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Washington Street, Casstown, in reference to an assist squad call. The reporting party advised a female was unconscious laying beside a vehicle in the grass. After further investigation the female refused medical treatment.

Aug. 13

OVI: Jolinda Bryant was cited for failure to control and OVI following a single vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Ginhamsbug Frederick Road in Monroe Twp.

ASSIST AGENCY: A deputy responded to assist Piqua Fire Department with a vehicle on fire at the I75 northbound Rest Area. The vehicle was extinguished and Saunder’s Towing responded to make removal.

ASSIST AGENCY: Piqua Police put out a BOLO for a vehicle involved in a possible abduction. A deputy located the vehicle at 6870 Troy Sidney Rd. Catherine Menna who was involved in the incident was found walking north of the Troy Sidney address. She was found to have an active warrant for her arrest. Deputy Fraley assisted in searching the suspect and found suspected drugs on her person. Menna was arrested on the warrant. This case is pending lab results of the suspected drugs.

Aug. 14

FRAUD: A deputy responded to Bradford on a fraud complaint. The reporting party advised his identity was possibly stolen from a person pretending to be with Microsoft Windows. The reporting party stated he had changed his passwords, and contacted his bank. They requested the incident be documented.

THEFT: A resident in the 600 block of N. Miami Avenue reported theft from their motor vehicle. No charges were filed.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 100 block of South State Route 201 in Elizabeth Twp. Tools were stolen from a shed.

Aug. 15

PROPERTY ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to 630 Miami Avenue in Bradford concerning the condemned signs being removed from this residence. After a brief investigation, it was found that the condemned sign on the front had been removed however, the sign on the back door was still in place. It was also found that this property owned by a Matthew L. Reed was ordered condemned on Aug. 12 by the Miami County Health Department. The deputy tried to make contact with Mr. Reed concerning this issue however, he would not answer his phone or return a message. The deputy then made contact with Dennis from the Miami County Health Department and advised him of the missing sign. He stated that he would be out to the listed address tomorrow to replace the condemned sign that is missing