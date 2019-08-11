Fritz garners Golden Trowel award

Staff Report

TROY — Kendal Fritz of Fletcher was honored at the 2019 Miami County Fair as the Golden Trowel award winner.

In order to qualify for the honor, entrants must enter at least one project in five different categories. Those eligible must have the most points garnered total to win the award.

Fritz, married to her husband Andrew for seven years, said she went for the coveted award as a family tradition.

“It’s just what our family does,” said Fritz, the mother of Harlow, 6, and Joleen, 3.

She said winning the award was a year of planning, and is excited to be honored.

“I started last year getting things ready,” she said.