Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 26

FOUND SAFE: A Miami County Park District notified an officer of a gun safe found in the Stillwater River.

July 27

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched to the 1300 block of West Peterson Road, Staunton Twp., for a criminal damage complaint. After further investigation, it was found to have been toilet papered as well as sugar poured into a gas tank of the listed car.

FRAUD: A deputy was dispatched to the 2700 block of Ross Road, Bethel Twp., on the report of a fraud. The reporting party advised he had a $1,700 fraudulent charge on his Mastercard. He advised he tried to purchase an iPhone for $235 and was charged a total of $1,700. The reporting party advised he needed a police report to supply to his bank and Apple Care. The reporting party also told the deputy he had already had his account blocked. The deputy supplied the reporting party with a case number, and he advised he would contact the appropriate agencies fraud departments on Monday. This case is closed.

July 28

OVI: A deputy responded to a possible accident with injury at the VFW Post No. 6557 at 7578 Fenner Road., Newton Twp. A male subject had rolled a two-seater ATV on VFW grounds. A male passenger sustained minor wounds to his head and was transported by EMS. The male driver, Matthew Hunsbarger, 41, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested for OVI, and later released to a sober driver.

POSSESSION OF METH: A deputy was following the listed vehicle when he observed it cross the center line twice and the fog line once. Due to this fact, the deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the listed location. After further investigation, a free air sniff was conducted around the vehicle and K9 Vello alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. The vehicle was then searched pursuant to the alert. Upon searching the vehicle, a small baggie containing a white crystalized substance and a small baggie containing a green leafy substance was located in the vehicle. Sierra Engley was arrested and charged with fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine and Kenneth Longstreath was cited for marked lanes and driving under suspension. The vehicle was also towed at the scene.

HORSE ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 8200 block of East Loy Road on the report of a horse in the road. A deputy saw two small horses outside of a fence. The deputy was able to get the horses to go back into the fenced area. I made contact with the owner of the horses to advise him of the situation. The owner told the deputy he would respond tomorrow to repair the fence to solve any further issues. The deputy advised the owner he was being warned for animals at large, and next time his horses got out he would be cited.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the downtown jail to transport an inmate, later identified as Justin Lynn, to the Troy Hospital after he ingested a large amount of hand sanitizer. A physical altercation took place before Justin was taken to the hospital.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 8100 block of Sugar Grove Road, Newton Falls, on a complaint of two males and children playing at the falls. After investigation two males were warned for trespassing.

OVI: A deputy responded to an injury accident in the 300 block of West Main Street, Fletcher. The driver of a white Chrysler New Yorker, David Williams, hit two parked vehicles on W. Main St. in Fletcher. He refused medical treatment and was cited for OVI, driving under an expired license, and failure to control.

July 29

HORSE ISSUE: A deputy responded to the area of North Bollinger Road and East Loy Road, Brown Township in reference to three ponies loose and walking in the roadway. Ponies were located and moved back to their property. Owner was cited for animals at large due to this being the third incident in 24 hours.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE ISSUE: Miami County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip regarding some flattened tires in the 4200 block of Piqua-Troy Road, Staunton Twp. Upon investigation, the deputy found one tire to be flat. The deputy spoke with owner and she stated the situation had already been handled by her husband. She stated her husband has already spoken with the parents of the individuals involved and did not wish to pursue any type or charges and did not want a report at first. The owner stated she did not want the involved girls names in this report at this time.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 9400 block of North State Route 66 in regards to a burglary complaint. Case pending.