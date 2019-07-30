New Carlisle man charged with burglary

MIAMI COUNTY — A New Carlisle man was arraigned on first-degree felony aggravated burglary for allegedly breaking into a woman’s home and assaulting another man in Tipp City.

Steven Shephard, 31, who was located in Clark County, was charged with the felony by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on July 28.

According to reports, a woman reported Shephard allegedly forced open the door into the home from the garage area. Shephard allegedly jumped on top of another male subject in a bedroom, and the pair fought until Shephard ran off. The incident occurred in the 9500 block of Haskett Lane, Tipp City.The victims were known to Shephard.

Shephard’s bond was set at $2,500, which has been posted according to court records.