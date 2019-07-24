Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

July 19

DISORDERLY: Multiple officers responded to a fight involving six subjects in the area of Herlinger Park. Javon Jenkins, 42, Brittany Kisor, 26, Melissa Grasty, 44, Nancy Kisor, 47, Nicole Fergerson, 26, and Joshua Kisor, 25, all of Troy, were charged with disorderly conduct.

DRUGS: Bryan Arnold, 38, of Vandalia, was cited for three counts of misdemeanor and two counts of fifth-degree felony possession of dangerous drugs.

July 20

PROPERTY: A gun was found under a mattress at the Motel 6. The gun was entered into the property room.

ASSAULT: Jesse J.R. Chafin, 30, of Troy, was charged with assault.

July 21

BURGLARY: Officers investigated an attempted burglary complaint at WS Electronic on Marybill Drive.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Jonathon Lipscomb, 25, of Troy, was charged with criminal damaging.

DISORDERLY: Pamela Ridenour, 41, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the area of Cameo Circle.

TRESPASS: Kurtis Rogers, 18, of Dayton, was charged with two counts of criminal damaging and criminal trespassing.

THEFT: Sydney Hooker, 18, of Troy, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

POSSESSION: Tyler Sanchez, 25, of Sidney, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of West Market Street.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Christopher Steineman, 33, of Troy, was cited with criminal mischief in the area of Cameo Circle.

July 22

DISORDERLY: Christian Bailen, 18, of Dayton, was charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct at the Tim Horton’s in the 700 block of West Main Street.

POSSESSION: Donald Campbell Jr., 45, of Anna, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.

POSSESSION: Kelly Bruner, 32, of Piqua, was arrested on a possession of fentanyl related compound in the 100 block of South Monroe Street.

July 23

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Selena Gasson, 19, of Troy, was charged with criminal mischief in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

OVI: An officer cited John Stroud, 25, of Troy, with OVI and reasonable control of a vehicle in the area of Todd Lane and Stephenson Drive.