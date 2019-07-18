TMS executive director steps down

TROY — The Troy Main Street Board of Directors has announced that Nicole Loy, executive director, has resigned her position with Troy Main Street, effective July 30.

“Nicole has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization, and while we will miss her and her inspiring leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor as the owner of Fit by Loy in Greenville,” said TMS President David Fisher in a press release. “We want to thank her for the 2 years of dedicated service which involved many significant accomplishments.”

Fisher said the Troy Main Street Board of Trustees is currently reviewing options for leadership of the organization. During the transition the board will oversee operations.

Troy Main Street is a non-profit organization promoting the economic revitalization of downtown Troy. Managing the downtown business recruitment and retention program, improving the visual image of downtown and organizing downtown community events are all part of the Main Street effort.

