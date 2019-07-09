Teens charged with felony vandalism

TROY — The Troy Police Department arrested two subjects for vandalism as they were caught spray painting columns on the Adams Street Bridge early Tuesday morning.

Nickolas Detrick, 18, and Preston Howell, 19, both of Troy, were charged with fifth-degree felony vandalism following their arrest around midnight Tuesday.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to the area following an unruly complaint shortly after midnight. Officers observed each subject wearing all black with bandanas on their faces.

An officer observed Detrick spray painting a bridge pillar with black paint. The officer located six cans of spray paint in Detrick’s backpack. Howell was found to have red spray paint on his person. Both were spraying painting symbols under the bridge deck. Detrick told officers his roommate, Howell, was bored and it sounded “fun” to go vandalize the bridge. A receipt from Walmart was also part of evidence collected.

Both were arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court. According to records, they were released on their own recognizance. A pre-trial was set for July 16.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

