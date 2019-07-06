Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

July 1

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 3900 block of S. Rangeline Road, Union Twp. in reference to someone trying to break into a pole barn. Nothing was taken from the property, and fingerprints were collected and will be sent to the Dayton Crime lab to be processed, this matter will be suspended until the lab results are completed.

OVI: A deputy responded to an accident with no injuries in the 3800 block of N. Montgomery County Line Road, Union Twp. After further investigation it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol. The driver, Ryan Burnside, 30, of Englewood, was cited for OVI and failure to control.

July 2

THEFT: A deputy responded to the State Route 202 bike way in Staunton Twp. Two vehicles were broken into and property was reported stolen.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the Incarceration Facility on a report of inmates fighting. Two were charged with disorderly conduct.

July 3

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 11000 block of West State Route 36, Bradford, on a report of theft of medication. Case pending.

July 4

SUSPICIOUS: Deputies received another suspicious call involving a green Dodge truck in the area of Rangeline and Fenner Roads, Newton Twp. The truck returns to a 87 year-old male with a Troy address. A deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the truck. The deputy had dispatch obtain some phone numbers related to the registered owner and called the phone numbers but only received voicemail. The deputy then responded to the man’s address in Troy to make contact with the subject who was not at home. The deputy spoke to the daughter of the subject. The deputy explained why the sheriff’s office was trying to make contact with her father. She responded she is aware there are numerous complaints on her father. Further she stated she has even seen it on Facebook. She informed the deputy, her father is not doing anything other than picking up aluminum cans. She stated he is an old man that is just simply bored and likes to drive around while he still can.

THEFT: A report of theft was filed in the 8700 block of East State Route 36, Lena. Tools and jewelry were reported stolen. A possible suspected was identified. Case pending.

THEFT: A deputy responded to the 2400 block of Ginghamsburg-Frederick Road, Tipp City on a report of a stolen propane tank.

July 5

OPEN CONTAINER: K9 Vello and Deputy Thobe were requested to assist a State Trooper which had a subject on a traffic stop. The subject was involved in a prior suspicious complaint that possibly involved a firearm. Upon further investigation, K9 Vello and Deputy Thobe conducted a free air sniff of the subject’s vehicle, to which he alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics on the passenger side door. Upon searching the vehicle, no narcotics were located, however, an open container of “White Claw” was located. Jase King was cited for possessing an open container inside a motor vehicle and was released on scene.

POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop at Piqua-Troy and Polecat Roads, Troy. Craig Yount was cited for possession of marijuana.

K9 DETAIL: A deputy was requested by Officer Guillozet to assist Troy PD for a K9 track. Upon further investigation, the suspect is still at large. K9 Vello was also used for a free air sniff of the suspects vehicle and alerted to the vehicle. However, the vehicle was not searched. Case pending.