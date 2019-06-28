Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 25

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Dayton Brandt Road, Elizabeth Twp. for a criminal damage. The deputy was notified by the owner of the property that someone had thrown eggs, a branch and moved his lawn mower from his trailer.

TRACTOR FOUND: A deputy responded to the 2000 block of S. Rangeline Road, Union Twp. on a theft of a small tractor used as a lawn ornament. Prior to leaving, the tractor was located in the bushes between the residence and the road.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of S. Dayton-Brandt Road, Bethel Twp. for a criminal damage complaint. Upon further investigation the house had been egged. The homeowner has no suspects at this time.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of N. Piqua Lockington, Springcreek Twp. for a burglary complaint. Multiple items stolen from this residence. This case is under investigation.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Christina Myers, 28, of Troy, Kelly Bruner, 32, of Piqua, and Sarena Smith, 29, of Piqua, were all charged with criminal mischief from an incident at the downtown jail.

June 26

JAIL ASSAULT: A deputy responded to an assault complaint at the Miami County Incarceration Facility, 2042 N. County Road 25A, Troy. It was reported a physical altercation had taken place between three female inmates. A deputy was able to speak with corrections staff who witnessed the incident, as well as the victim of the altercation. The deputy was able to transport the victim to the downtown jail at the request of corrections staff. Amanda Wilson, 38, of Pleasant Hill, Ariel Davis, 27, of Piqua and Lynn Ertel, 28, of Piqua, were charged with assault.

OVERDOSE: Deputies responded to 4220 U.S. Rt. 40, Bethel Twp.for a male who had possibly overdosed. The male was woken up without Narcan. Male provided a false name and social security number. The male was identified by his son as Shawn Ater, 33, of Tipp City, and it was found he had three active warrants. Ater was arrested and transported to Kettering Troy Hospital and then to the Miami County Jail where he was incarcerated for the three warrants and an additional charge of obstruction.

BURGLARY: A deputy responded to the 3000 block of Honeysuckle Drive, Monroe Twp. in reference to a burglary complaint. Evidence was located, collected, and booked into the property room to be sent to the lab for analysis. Case pending.

DOG ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Church Street, Bradford, on a dog bite complaint. It was found that the reporting person had several bite marks on his left leg that he received from a dog that lived at an address on Keller Street in Bradford.

June 27

JAIL ASSAULT: Deputies responded to the Miami County Jail in reference to an assault complaint. After investigation, three females were charged. Kayla Gray, 19, of Covington, was charged with assault. Case pending.

NO FISHING: A deputy was conducting a traffic patrol in the area of Stillwater Community Church in Newton Twp., a male subject was located fishing on the property. The male was warned for trespassing and left the scene without incident.

SEX OFFENDER: A deputy responded to 2472 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Concord Twp. in regards to a sex offender address verification. After further investigation, it was found that Michael Talley was no longer living at the address he was registered at. This case is pending.

BURGLARY: A resident in the 9000 block of Mann Road, Bethel Twp. reported $4,000 cash stolen from her room inside the residence. Case pending.