Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

June 17

FRAUD: A Union Twp. resident reported fraud involving a PayPay account for a bill of $1400.

JAIL ASSAULT: A deputy was contacted by Corrections Officer stating that she was assaulted by inmate Olivia McGill. She communicated to me that she was trying to restrain inmate McGill due to her violent behavior in her cell block. While doing so inmate McGill had kicked her several times on her knee. She was eventually contained and placed into cell 104 for her safety and others. She was charged with assault.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a criminal damaging complaint in the 9000 block of Sawgrass Lane, Springcreek Twp. Upon further investigation, one bullet was found inside the residence. The bullet was collected and placed into evidence.

June 18

INVESTIGATION: It was reported by the UVMC Security that a male subject was brought to the Emergency Department with stab wounds to his torso and neck area. A deputy met with security who advised the male subject was dropped off in a silver Honda. This case is pending further investigation.

THEFT: A resident in the 7000 block of S. County Road 25-A report a rifle was missing from her property.

THEFT: A theft complaint from Olde English Outfitters was reported.

FRAUD: A Newton Township resident. reported he was a victim of identity theft. Some one took out a parent plus student loan for $4191 and used his identity.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Noah Whitt, 21, incarcerated, was charged with disorderly conduct at the Incarceration Facility.

June 19

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to the 6000 block of Agenbroad Road, Bethel Twp., in regards to a male making threats to his family member. After further investigation, Jeraun Cullers had threatened to kill himself and his one year old daughter and is being charged with Aggravated Menacing

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched a Tipp City address on a theft complaint. One of the homeowner’s prescription medications has less pills than she should have. Case pending.

WARRANT: A deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of Broadway Street, Piqua, in reference in reference to a female at that location having a felony warrant. After further investigation, Melinda Matsuda was taken into custody on a felony warrant for drug possession.

ASSAULT: Chance Deakin, 26, of Dayton, and Daniel Powers, 32, of Batavia, were charged with assault at the Miami County Incarceration Facility.

MENACING: Blaich Zeller, 62, of Troy, was cited for aggravated menacing in the area of U.S. Route 40, Bethel Twp.

June 20

DISPUTE: A deputy was dispatched to the 2000 block of Merrimont, Concord Twp., in reference to a neighbor complaint. After further investigation an agreement was reached between two parties to replace a damaged tree.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to 761 N. County Road 25-A, Concord Twp. to The Vault in regards to a disturbance. Upon further investigation, the reporting party advised the unknown suspect had become upset with her because she refused to serve him alcohol due to him already being intoxicated. The bartender advised she provided the male a pizza to sober him up and he became upset and started throwing the pizza on the walls. The reporting party stated that the male then ran out of the building and did not return. The reporting party did not wish to pursue anything further and requested the incident be documented.

PLANE DOWN: While on patrol in the area of St Rt 202 and St Rt 571, dispatch advised of a possible airplane down in the area. Dayton International Airport called to report a pilot radioed to them he was having engine trouble. Shortly after, they lost radio contact with him. The deputy located the airplane on Tipp Elizabeth Rd, about one mile west of St Rt 202. The pilot was outside of the airplane, uninjured and walking around. The pilot was identified as William “Skip” Stewart. He is an aerobatic airshow performer who was on his way to Dayton International for this weekend’s airshow. Skip stated his engine blew and he lost all powerplant function. Skip was able to make a controlled dead stick landing on Tipp Elizabeth Road without striking anything, or causing any damage. The only known damage is to the engine which was leaking oil onto the roadway. The deputy assisted with securing the scene until OSP arrived to take over the investigation. The wingspan is only about 20 feet, so a flatbed tow truck responded to make removal of the airplane. OSP units escorted the tow truck and plane back to Dayton International for further investigation.

THEFT: A deputy was dispatched in reference to a theft in progress at the Family Dollar in Piqua. After further investigation the deputy reviewed the stores security footage, a male was observed attempting to cash in stolen lottery tickets. This case is related to Piqua theft case.