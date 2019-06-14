Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

June 7

DISORDERLY: An officer responded to the 900 block of Lindwood Drive, Troy, on a report of a disorderly conduct. Gregory Coy, 27, of Tipp City, was arrested and charged with menacing, disorderly conduct, and two counts of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

OVERDOSE: A female subject overdosed in the 1300 block of Imperial Court. Naomi Adams, 38, of Troy, was charged with inducing panic.

June 8

FALSIFICATION: Tyler Iddings, 32, of Piqua, was charged with falsification.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer responded to the 1000 block of Mystic Lane South on a report of criminal damage. A front window was broken by someone throwing a wrench through it.

ARSON: An officer responded to the 1000 block of Scott Street on a trash can fire. The owner of the trash can watched two subjects light fireworks inside the can threw fireworks in another neighbor’s yard.

Dillon Gregg, 25, and Dillon Eldridge, 36, both of Troy, were cited for misdemeanor arson and discharging fireworks,

POSSESSION: Danny Ramierez, 18, of Dayton, was cited for possession of drugs in the area of West Market and Barnhart.

June 9

OPEN CONTAINER: Uniqua Warren, 35, of Dayton, was cited for open container.

THEFT: Chip Mills, 36, of Piqua, was cited for theft at Kohl’s.

POSSESSION: Rocky Staten, 34, of Troy, was charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug abuse instrument in the 1000 block of Stonyridge Avenue.

POSSESSION: Chris Compton, 45, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

OVI: Keith Isbel, 53, of Troy, was cited for OVI in the area of Cornish and Brandford.

OVI: Kenneth Long Sr., 40, of Dayton, was cited for OVI in the 1200 block of Brukner Drive.

ASSAULT: Craig Anders, 48, of Troy, was cited for assault.

ASSAULT: Dylan Charles, 23, of Troy, was cited for assault.

June 10

POSSESSION: Amy Grillot, 42, of Ludlow Falls, was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

RSP: Laronne Baber Jr., 23, of Troy, was charged with fourth degree felony receiving stolen property in the 400 block of N. Madison.

June 11

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 200 block of S. Dorset Road.

CAR RECOVERED: A patrolman discovered a stolen vehicle. Subject identified and charged.

June 12

DRUGS: Spencer Goodrich, 26, of Troy, was charged with first degree and fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

THEFT: A theft report was filed in the 500 block of Mulberry Street.

THEFT: Bicycle was reported stolen from Troy Aquatic Park.

DAMAGE: Richard Free Jr., 60, of Troy, was cited for criminal damaging in the 1000 block of Mayfield Drive.

June 13

POSSESSION: Eric Smith, 39, of Dayton, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments.

June 14

POSSESSION: Walter Raiff, 19, of Troy, was cited for possession of drugs at West Market Street.