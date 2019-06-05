Puppy mill homeowner charged

Man charged in abuse case
Staff report
TROY — In a separate incident, the Miami County Animal Shelter and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an investigation involving a dog with a broken leg that was dropped off at the animal shelter on May 4, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.
Duchak said thanks to a tip from the community, the investigation revealed that the person who dropped the dog off was Cory Wireman, 33, of Piqua, was the dog’s owner.
Several different stories were given to investigators of how the dog received the broken leg, all claiming the injury was an accident, Duchak said.
Wireman has been charged into Miami County Municipal Court for animal abandonment, falsification, prohibitions concerning companion animals, and failure to license.
The dog was adopted shortly after being dropped off at the animal shelter and is recovering from the injury, according to Duchak.
Staff Reports
TROY — Charges have been filed on the Concord Township homeowner found to be housing 126 dogs in deplorable conditions on May 6, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.
In a press release, Duchak said the Miami County Animal Shelter and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office have concluded their investigations of the puppy mill where the dogs were seized as the result of a search warrant.
After consultation with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, the Miami County Animal Shelter has filed 12 counts of animal cruelty against Larisa A. Solomon, 52, of Concord Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office also has filed two counts of child endangering against Solomon. The charges were filed in Miami County Municipal Court.
All charges stem from unsanitary, unhealthy, and unlivable conditions at the residence that Solomon shared with her two children, Duchak said.
Fraley said that neighbor complaints regarding the residence go back to at least 2016. Solomon was reportedly a registered American Kennel Association breeder and was paid $800 per puppy.
On May 6, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office along with animal control officers from the Miami County Animal Shelter executed a search warrant at 3365 Peebles Road in Concord Township. Officials discovered a puppy mill operation inside the home, which was later condemned due to unsanitary living conditions.
Two teenagers and the homeowner were relocated with help from Miami County Children Services.
At the conclusion of the search warrant, 126 dogs, including many puppies, were seized by the Miami County Animal Shelter. The homeowner relinquished the rights to 122 of the dogs, citing three were deemed family dogs. Four pregnant dogs remained at the shelter, and the remaining puppies and dogs were all adopted in 48 hours from the shelter.
