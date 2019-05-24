Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 20

TRESPASSING: A resident in the 4000 block of Farrington Road called 911 and reported a male subject on the property that she did not know. Contact was made with the male subject who advised he was dropping off items for a friend. The reporting party confirmed the person the male was looking for did not live at the residence and was unknown to the reporting party. The male was trespassed from the property and the family business next door, Doug’s Lawnmower.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damage was made at the Conover Post Office. Case pending.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to a trespassing complaint in the 200 block of West Main Street, Fletcher. After investigation, Richard Haney, 86, of Fletcher, was charged with one count of criminal trespassing.

FOUND PROPERTY: A Concord Twp. business owner requested a deputy respond and take custody of old ammunition for disposal. Upon arrival, reporting party handed over 17 old 12 gauge shotgun slug rounds and three .30 caliber rifle rounds. The ammunition was transported to the Sheriffs Office and placed into the property locker for disposal.

May 21

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to a breaking and entering complaint at the Miami County Jail. Dustin Seiber, 22, of Dayton, was charged with fifth degree felony breaking and entering, criminal damaging and theft.

EXTRA CHECKS: A deputy made contact with an individual over the phone in reference to a reckless operation that occurs on a regular basis near her residence in Laura. The reporting party requested extra checks in the area and the incident be documented. This case is closed.

SCAM: A Bradford resident called to report someone called and stated her social security had been locked out. The reporting party called the social security office to verify this information. She believes it was a scam and wanted to notify law enforcement.

May 22

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to Iddings and Kessler Frederick Road, West Milton for an assist citizen complaint. Richard Coffee, 54, of Englewood, wanted to report his trailer on the property had burned down. After further investigation the deputy found Mr. Coffee is under indictment for arson involving another case at the same address and he was not allowed to be on the property. Mr. Coffee was arrested for trespassing.

BULL LOOSE: At approximately, 9:20 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to Horseshoe Bend Road at Rangeline Road in reference to a car hitting a bull. At the end of the investigation, one male was cited for animals at large. It was noted the bull ran off into some woods and was not located at the time of the report. The owners remained on the scene looking for the bull.

JAIL ISSUE: At 9:34 p.m., a deputy was dispatched in reference to a fight at the Miami County Incarceration Facility. After further investigation two males, Julio Deleon, 26, of Sidney, and Tariq Belcher, 46, of Troy, were cited for disorderly conduct. Again at 10:12 p.m., a deputy responded to the IF in reference to a disturbance. After further investigation, two inmates were charged with disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting.

May 23

SCHOOL BUS: A female driver was cited for failure to stop for a school bus in the area of Boone Drive and County Rd 25-A, Concord Twp.

May 24

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation on southbound I-75 near Tipp City. After investigation, Corey Johnson was arrested for OVI, Marked Lanes, and Failure to Signal Turn.