Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

May 4

OVI: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation on Fenner Road and S. Johnson Road, Pleasant Hill. After investigation the registered owner Cody Davis was arrested for OVI and Lanes of Travel.

May 5

TRUCK STOLEN: A resident in the 700 block of Wisteria Drive, Monroe Twp. reported his 2011 Chevrolet pick-up truck stolen.It was entered into LEADS as stolen. This case is pending further investigation.

DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the area of State Route 48 and Fenner Rd. where a trailer detached and caused damage to another vehicle.