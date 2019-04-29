Piqua woman sentenced for theft from disabled man

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua woman was sentenced for fifth-degree felony attempted theft from a mentally disabled man she was employed to help on Monday.

Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Stacy Wall sentenced Kina Davis, 44, of Piqua, to serve two years of community control. Davis was formerly employed by Champaign Residential Services as a home manager. The company reimbursed the client $2,195. Davis reportedly wrote two checks from the client’s account to herself and cashed them at a Troy bank in March 2018 for patio furniture and eyeglasses for the client. The purchases were never made.

Davis’ defense attorney Stephen King said Davis accepted responsibility for her actions. Davis later said she never had a chance to explain herself, which Wall allowed her to state her claims. Davis said she was never interviewed by police about the incident. The Troy Police Department report noted Davis never responded to the company when questioned about the missing funds. Piqua Police also attempted to contact Davis at her last known address, but there was no answer and an officer left a note to contact Troy Police. Troy Police called Davis and left messages, which were unreturned, according to reports.

Davis now has to register on the Ohio Developmental Disabilities organization’s Abuser Registry and is not allowed to work with the disabled population ever again.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said Davis took advantage of the most vulnerable of the population and the victim suffered significant emotional damage from her actions.

Judge Wall reprimanded Davis for violating the victim’s trust, which was noted that he no longer trusts those around him who are to help him with his basic needs.

“I can’t give him his trust back, I hope you understand that,” said Judge Wall, who reserved 12 months in prison if Davis violates conditions of her community control.

In other news:

• Rashawn Williams, 30, at-large, was sentenced to serve nine months in prison for fifth-degree felony theft of goods from Piqua Walmart on Dec. 12, 2018, in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Williams, who is homeless, was granted 139 days jail credit. He was also sentenced to serve six months in prison for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a deadly weapon in jail from an incident on Jan. 23. That sentence will run concurrent with the theft sentence. Williams committed the offenses while on post-release control and had a lengthy record including robbery, theft and violent offenses.

Williams said he began smoking marijuana after his brother passed away, although he was unable to provide to the court a date of when his relative died. Williams said being incarcerated changed his life, he takes medication and attends Bible study in jail.

Judge Wall noted his “success” was largely due to his incarceration, which ensures he stays medicated, noting he left a sober living facility. She also noted Williams admitted to using cocaine daily in his pre-sentence investigation. She also noted he picked up an offense of violence at the jail while waiting on the theft charges. Williams said he was defending himself from other inmates with a piece of plastic broken off a box during that incident. Williams allegedly was part of the altercation after bumping into another inmate.

“You’re being successful right now because you are in jail,” Wall said.

Williams later thanked Wall for sentencing him to prison.

• A Dayton man convicted of selling cocaine failed to appear for a community control violation hearing due to being incarcerated in federal prison.

Oscar Simmons Jr., 28, of Dayton, was scheduled to appear on Monday. According to Judge Wall, Simmons was sentenced to serve nine years in federal prison for drug related crimes in West Virginia. Wall did not impose a sentence and terminated Simmons’ community control.

In July 2017, Simmons was granted treatment in lieu of conviction for fourth- and fifth-degree trafficking cocaine in Piqua in 2016.

According to WBOY.com, on April 24, Simmons Jr., was sentenced to serve nine years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Monongalia County, W.Va., on July 2018. The DEA investigated the case.

