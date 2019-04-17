Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The forum will feature candidates facing the voters in Troy in the May 7 Primary Election to include: Troy City Council — 6th Ward including Brock Heath and Jeff Schilling; and Troy mayor including Tom Kendall and Robin Oda. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel including Matt Bayman of MyMiamiCounty.com, David Fong of Troy Daily News, Terry Lafferty of WPTW Radio, and Bill McIntosh of WTJN Radio. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting, including a business meeting, will be at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Det. Lt. Moore of the Troy Police Department. He will give an update on the drug situation in Miami County. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TWEEN MEET: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan for 5-6 p.m. for tweens ages 8 to 12 at the Milton-Union Public Library All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors will offer a chicken noodle dinner at the Methodist Church beginning at 5 p.m.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips and a pickle at 6 p.m. for $3.

• GET WRITING: Everyone has a story to tell. Join staff on Wednesdays, April 17 and May 1 at 6:30 p.m., for a two-class creative writing workshop that will get you started telling yours by providing beginning writers with advice and strategies of fiction, non-fiction, or even poetry. Attendees do not need experience, just a desire to share. Activities will include short writing prompts to spark creativity and enhance established ideas. Brian Leingang, associate professor of English at Edison State Community College, will lead the workshop. He enjoys encouraging new writers to find their voice and is a published author in Slippery Elm, Findlay University’s literary magazine. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 112 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a coney dogs at 6 p.m.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A free community dinner will be offered from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Brandt United Methodist Church, 6805 State Route 40, Tipp City. For more information, call Larry Dollat at (937) 902-2334.

• COMMUNITY DINNER: A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. at Tipp City Methodist Church, prepared and served by the Tipp City Seniors. The menu will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, drinks and a dessert table. Meals are $5 each or a family of three or more $15. Carry-outs available at $5 each. All proceeds go to the Tipp City Seniors.

Thursday

• VOLUNTEER MEETING: A volunteer meeting for Art Hall and Horticulture Hall volunteers for this year’s Miami County Fair will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Secretary’s Office at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to attend.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class will be offered prior at 10 a.m. as well as blood pressure checks. Storm Creek will provide music at 12:30 p.m.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Hannah Pennigton will return at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library with an Essential Oils make and take to get you ready for summer. Participants will make an After Sun Spray, Bug Off Spray, Boo Boo Spray and a Bug Bite Roller in glass bottles. The cost of the workshop is $25, class size limited to 12. Registration is required and payment will hold your spot. Call the library at 448-2612, check out the library’s Facebook page or visit www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe sandwich, chips and a pickle will be available for purchase at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• COLLEGE FINANCING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about college financing. Steve Temple, of College Planning Advisers, LLC, will be discussing how to get you or your child into the college of their dreams without breaking the bank. Tips and tricks to make the experience as stress-free as possible will be included. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LEPC MEETING: The quarterly meeting of the Miami County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• ALUMNI MEETING: The Newton Alumni Committee will meert at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center to plan for the upcoming banquet. This is the last meeting to prepare for Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. Organizers would love to have some new committee members, especially from the class of 1969. Classes to be honored include 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979, 1994, and 2019. They also are updating the address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, please send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board meeting will be held at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road (Community Services Building), and open to the public.

Friday

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WILD ART: Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 10 a.m. to noon to paint a portrait of a skunk with an apple on a 12-inch-by-12-inch canvas. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. The feee is $25 per child, (K-8 grade), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Thursday, April 18 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS: Chicken and dumplings will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. Test your trivia knowledge at 7 p.m.

• FISH SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish special at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• EASTER “EGG”-STRAVAGANZA: Community festival will feature fun Easter events including Egg hunts and activities for kids birth to fifth grade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.) at The Valley Church Piqua Campus, 1400 Seidel Parkway in Piqua. Call 778-8822 for more information or visit www.thevalley.church.

• EGG HUNT: The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt will be at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. Families planning to participate are asked to be at the center by 10:45 a.m. There will be four different age groups: youth ages 0-2 will go first; next will be ages 3-4; followed by youth ages 5-7; and the final group will be of ages 8-10. Prizes will be awarded in each age group, and the Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet all the families. Every child may gather up eggs in a basket or bag they bring to the event. The event is open to area families and is free-of-charge. Troy Rotarians along with other local businesses and private donations go toward making this event a success. If the weather is inclement, the hunt will be moved inside the center. Donations of candy and small toys are still being accepted at the center’s office. For more information, contact center at (937) 335-2715 or visit www.lcctroy.com.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike.Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the winter months, be prepared to play in the snow. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• CAMPFIRE: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Earth Day Campfire” program from 9-11 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Celebrate Mother Earth at a good old-fashioned campfire telling stories/legends. Bring an instrument and sing songs under the stars with Spirit of Thunder (John De Boer) and special musical guest Steve Capri. Roast marshmallows and have fun with the entire family. Play games and learn about the forest at night. The Stillwater Stargazers will be onsite to help you explore the heavens. Pre-register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EGG HUNT: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. in the West Milton Community Park for the community Easter dgg hunt. Activities include an egg hunt, crafts and a special visit by the Easter Bunny. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff for the annual Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library egg hunt. Drop in anytime from noon to 2 p.m. for an egg hunt, stories, crafts, and cute bunniesn. For all ages. No registration is necessary. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry at 6 p.m. Trivia will be offered.

Sunday

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for our winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpolls. Binoculars available for use.

• EGG HUNT: The Troy Fish & Game will offer an Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m.

• TICKET DEADLINE: The Bradford Lions will offer a chicken and pork chop dinner on April 28. All dinners are carry-out and presale tickets, available through today, are $7 and need purchased in advance and can be bought at either Bradford banks, Littman-Thomas Insurance, or from any Bradford Lion or Lioness members. Those interested also can call Kathy Myers at 448-2667 or Joanne Ferree at 620-7225.

• BREAKFAST: Have your Easter breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and open to the public. Serving is 8- 11 a.m. Meals are $7 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under.

Monday

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Jason and the Argonauts” (1963). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOLOGNA OR BRAT: Choose between fried bologna or a brat along with french fries. Serving begins at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $5.

Tuesday

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A Lunch and Learn program will be at 11:30 a.m.

• BOOK SALE: The annual book sale and fine free week will be held April 23-26 at Bradford Public Library. In addition to books, there will be music CDs and even some holiday decorations and props from past programs. Friday will be $1 a bag day. Anything that will fit in a brown grocery bag for just $1. Proceeds from the book sale will benefit programs throughout the year. There will also be a fine-free week the same week. Bradford cardholders can have overdue fines waived as well as fees for one lost item waived.

April 24

• KIWANIS: Doug Christian, retired Miami County Engineer, will speak on Miami County history at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Kelly Snyder, executive director of the Troy Rec. She will share about current programs, summer events, and give a history of the Rec, which has been an integral part of downtown Troy since the 1930s. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and gravy at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the blood supply during the Easter holiday season by hosting a community blood driv from 1-7 p.m. in the West Milton United Church of Christ Social Hall, 108 S. Main St., West Milton. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” insulated travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

