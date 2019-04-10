Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• KIWANIS: Dr. Kanagy of Upper Valley Medical Center will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TRIVIA NIGHT: Just in time for the premiere of the “Game of Thrones” final season it is time to put on your armor, grab your thinking caps, and try your luck at trivia at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There will be eight rounds of questions with a prize at the end. Teams can be of two to five people, earn bonus points if you come dressed as a character from the show. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required and available at the library, online, or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space may be limited.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities. Membership in the Lions Club is not required. The open house will be held at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call (937) 335-7345.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ADVISORY BOARD: Join staff from 5-6 p.m. for monthly Teen Advisory Board meeting to discuss all things teen, from books to program ideas at the Milton-Union Public Library. Let your thoughts be heard and help us make your teen experiences at the library even better. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• CHILI: The Troy Fish & Game will offer chili corn bread and pot pie at 6 p.m.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips and a pickle at 6 p.m. for $3.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

Thursday

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• GENEALOGY: Join others at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for Beginning Genealogy & Success Stories. Staff from the Troy Local History Library will share their resources and knowledge about getting your research started as well as share success stories. No registration required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City, with a board meeting prior at 10 a.m. Bingo will then be offered at 12:30 p.m.

• SAUSAGE: Polish sausage sandwiches will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Cost is $5. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• TODDLER MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will be showing “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” at the library in Pleasant Hill at 11 a.m. Join staff for a craft and a treat. For ages 2-6. Movie is rated G and 22 minutes long. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

Friday

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• EGGS & NESTS: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connections “Eggs & Nests” program from 1-2:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers! Kids k-3rd grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class/child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Pre-registration required. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: The Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will host fish fry from 6-9 p.m. Adults, ages 13 and up, will be $13, children ages 4-12 will be $6; children 3 and under are free. The menu will include fried cod, coleslaw, french fries, applesauce, baked beans, bread and butter, pop and desserts. Beer will be available for an extra charge. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Horse Racing, Spin the Number and other raffles and games will be offered until 9 p.m. For more information, call 698-4520.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: The Miami County YMCA Leaders Club will offer a spaghetti dinner from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. The cost of the dinner is $5 per person and $20 per family. All proceeds will help Leaders Club members attend statewide YMCA Leadership rallies.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PORK CHOP: Enjoy a grilled pork chop dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner includes baked potato, salad, roll and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• LENT SPECIAL: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a Lent special at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• ANNIVERSARY EVENT: The J.R. Clarke Public Library will be celebrating more than 100 years of service to the community beginning at 1 p.m. in the Community Room with several speakers, a tour of the building and the new services available at the library. Refreshments will be served.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• EARTH DAY GAMES: The Miami County Park District will offer a Boy Scout “Earth Day Games” program from noon to 2 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Stop by and participate in Earth Day games and competitions. Your troop will earn community service hours and also get to compete against other area troops in this fun program. Class fee $3 per scout Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• EARTH DAY GAMES: The Miami County Park District will offer a Girl Scout “Earth Day Games” program from noon to 2 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Stop by and participate in Earth Day games and competitions. Your troop will earn community service hours and also get to compete against other area troops in this fun program. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Know Before You Go” program from 1-3 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. If you are planning to head out and hike in a new place this spring or summer this class is for you. Find out what you need to “know before you go.” Stop by this fun, self-led hike and earn all about what to pack, and what to do if you meet unfamiliar wildlife along the trail. Naturalist Stalactite Tama will be on hand to get you started on your adventure and answer questions. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• IMMP WORKSHOP: Monarch butterfly populations have declined more than 80 percent in the past 20 years. More information is needed to better understand monarch habitat, reproduction, and survival. Brukner Nature Center is seeking volunteer citizen scientists to participate in the Integrated Monarch Monitoring Project (IMMP) coordinated by Monarch Joint Venture. From May through September, participants will collect data on milkweed, nectar plants, and monarchs at the center’s Rivers’ Edge property. A volunteer training will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost to attend is $25 per person and includes all printed materials and lunch. Deadline for registration is April 8. There’s even an option to attend just in the afternoon from 1:30-3 p.m. for a reduced cost. After attending the training you can choose to monitor a self-selected site. Visit bruknernaturecenter.com or call 698-6493 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CHAIR FITNESS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staf at 10 a.m. for adult chair fitness. Low impact, easy to follow moves done with the stability of a chair are great for getting your heart rate up and your body healthy. Each class will focus on either yoga or a slightly more upbeat workout. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GREEN THUMB: Join staff for the Green Thumb Club from 11 a.m. to noon. for an informational meeting about the library’s adoptable garden plots. April 27 members will be working on the flowerbeds. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK CLUB: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to join staff at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to discuss “Two Can Keep a Secret” by Karen M. McManus. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

as we discuss Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus. Snacks will be provided. No registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at Ruby Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. followr by Euchre at the center at 6:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SURF AND TURF: The Troy Fish & Game will offer steak and lobster at 6 p.m.

Sunday

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• EGG HUNT: Koester Pavilion will host its annual Easter egg hunt from 2-3 p.m. Children ages 1-12 from the community are welcome to participate in this free even at Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, on the Upper Valley Medical Center. During the hunt, children will be reminded to look for the golden eggs to receive a special prize. Prizes and games will be held after the hunt. The Easter Bunny will also be onsite and available for pictures. For more information, call Jessica Fox at 440-5170.

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Spring Fling” dog social with special guests the Southern Ohio Flying K-9s. Watch these amazing dogs jump over just about anything to catch a Frisbee! Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean-up after your pet. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to- order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• STORY TIME: Join others at 6:30 p.m. for Family Storytime at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Shake off winter and welcome spring. Your family will enjoy stories, music, and activities at this fun-filled family, multi-age storytime. This session will be about classic stories. Registration is required at 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org.

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger” (1977). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• BUDDY READING: Children in grades K-6 are invited to read with an adult or teen volunteer to work on AR goals and practice reading skills on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Registration each week is required at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BOOK DISCUSSION: The Evening Book Discussion Group will meet at 7 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Join others as they discuss “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J.D. Vance. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 1 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CHEESE STEAK: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a Philly cheese steak with chips and a pickle for $5 at 6 p.m.

April 16

• PROGRAM: The Miami County Historical & Genealogical Society will offer “5 Flags Over Piqua,” presented by Andy Hite, Johnston Farm & Indian Agency site manager, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library’s Louis Room, 116 W. High St. Piqua. The event is free, open to the public and requires no reservation. For questions, contact Stephanie at 307-7142.

• TRUSTEES: The Milton-Union Public LibraryBoard of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. at thelibrary.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots is held on Tuesdays at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Exercise will follow at 10 a.m.

• STORY TIME: A new session of story hour will begin at the Bradford Public Library. Story hour is open for any child age 3 to those not yet in kindergarten. Registration is required. Sign-up sheet is available now in the library. Join staff for stories, songs, crafts, games and activities all geared to help young ones be prepared for kindergarten. This six-week session will be about oceans and things under the sea. Call the library at 448-2612, check out the library’s Facebook page or visit www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for more information.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at from 6-8 p.m. The auction starts at 7 p.m. and will benefit the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• TINKER TUESDAYS: Join staff for Tinker Tuesdays at 3 p.m., at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. The event will provide hands-on learning for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at 676-271.

April 17

• MEET THE CANDIDATE: Meet the Candidate night, sponsored by Leadership Troy Alumni, will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Troy Junior High School cafeteria. The forum will feature candidates facing the voters in Troy in the May 7 Primary Election to include: Troy City Council — 6th Ward including Brock Heath and Jeff Schilling; and Troy mayor including Tom Kendall and Robin Oda. Written questions from the audience will be accepted and presented by the media panel including Matt Bayman of MyMiamiCounty.com, David Fong of Troy Daily News, Terry Lafferty of WPTW Radio, and Bill McIntosh of WTJN Radio. Doors to the Troy Junior High at 556 N. Adams St., Troy, open at 7 p.m.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis meeting, including a business meeting, will be at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Det. Lt. Moore of the Troy Police Department. He will give an update on the drug situation in Miami County. The meeting will be held at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TWEEN MEET: Crafts, games and fun are just part of the plan for 5-6 p.m. for tweens ages 8 to 12 at the Milton-Union Public Library All supplies are provided and no registration is necessary. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors will offer a chicken noodle dinner at the Methodist Church beginning at 5 p.m.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips and a pickle at 6 p.m. for $3.

• GET WRITING: Everyone has a story to tell. Join staff on Wednesdays, April 17 and May 1 at 6:30 p.m., for a two-class creative writing workshop that will get you started telling yours by providing beginning writers with advice and strategies of fiction, non-fiction, or even poetry. Attendees do not need experience, just a desire to share. Activities will include short writing prompts to spark creativity and enhance established ideas. Brian Leingang, associate professor of English at Edison State Community College, will lead the workshop. He enjoys encouraging new writers to find their voice and is a published author in Slippery Elm, Findlay University’s literary magazine. Registration required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 112 or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CONEY DOGS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a coney dogs at 6 p.m.

April 18

• VOLUNTEER MEETING: A volunteer meeting for Art Hall and Horticulture Hall volunteers for this year’s Miami County Fair will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Secretary’s Office at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to attend.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. An iPhone class will be offered prior at 10 a.m. as well as blood pressure checks. Storm Creek will provide music at 12:30 p.m.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: Hannah Pennigton will return at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library with an Essential Oils make and take to get you ready for summer. Participants will make an After Sun Spray, Bug Off Spray, Boo Boo Spray and a Bug Bite Roller in glass bottles. The cost of the workshop is $25, class size limited to 12. Registration is required and payment will hold your spot. Call the library at 448-2612, check out the library’s Facebook page or visit www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SLOPPY JOE: Sloppy joe sandwich, chips and a pickle will be available for purchase at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings cost $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Stay to play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• COLLEGE FINANCING: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library to learn about college financing. Steve Temple, of College Planning Advisers, LLC, will be discussing how to get you or your child into the college of their dreams without breaking the bank. Tips and tricks to make the experience as stress-free as possible will be included. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• LEPC MEETING: The quarterly meeting of the Miami County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will be at 4 p.m. at the Miami County Communication Center, 210 Marybill Drive, Troy.

• ALUMNI MEETING: The Newton Alumni Committee will meert at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center to plan for the upcoming banquet. This is the last meeting to prepare for Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. Organizers would love to have some new committee members, especially from the class of 1969. Classes to be honored include 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979, 1994, and 2019. They also are updating the address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, please send the new address to Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• MEETING: The Miami Metropolitan Housing Authority Board meeting will be held at 8 a.m. at 1695 Troy-Sidney Road (Community Services Building), and open to the public.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_NewMel2-6.jpg