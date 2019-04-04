Elections board still under state’s eye

MIAMI COUNTY — According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, inadequate training and “unacceptable human error,” not malicious intent, caused more than 6,000 early votes cast in the November 2018 election to go uncounted.

On Thursday, LaRose released the findings of his office’s investigation, as well as recommendations for improving board operations and regaining voters’ trust.

“Right now in Miami County, and rightfully so, there is a trust deficit. The voters of Miami County need to see through our work, through the work of the board, that that trust is well-placed in the Miami County Board of Elections. And they’re going to work to earn that trust,” LaRose said.

The current board will remain in place and will remain on state oversight indefinitely. LaRose said that he has no intention of pursuing the removal of board member Rob Long as recommended by the Miami County Republican Party Central Committee in February.

LaRose said his office spent hundreds of hours investigating the error and determined that there is no evidence of any “unlawful or malicious” action nor was there any technological malfunction on Election Night that caused the 6,288 early votes to go uncounted.

Board of Elections staff tasked with shutting down machines used for in-person early voting, the same machines used on Election Day, missed an extra step necessary for processing early votes.

“This was simply human error — unacceptable human error — but human error nonetheless,” LaRose said.

The investigation found that staff were not provided proper training or given any documentation needed to shut down the machines.

Board of Elections Chairman Dave Fisher said he and the other board members were “sick” when they found out that more than 6,000 votes were not counted, a mistake he vowed will never happen again.

“We disenfranchised some of our voters,” he said.

Fisher said he and Long noticed an error in the preliminary results on Election Night, but were assured by Director Beverly Kendall that the error had been resolved. In January, the board fired Kendall, a decision Fisher said he stands by.

The error was discovered by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office in December and the board was placed on oversight in January. Since Jan. 29, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office has hosted weekly conference calls with members of the board and board staff. They have also worked with the board to update policies and procedures.

Cecilia Fox | Miami Valley Today Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, announced the results of an investigation into the Miami County Board of Elections’s failure to count more than 6,000 votes in the November election. Since January, the Secretary of State’s Office and Director of Elections Mandi Grandjean, far right, have worked with the board, including Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway (far left) and Chairman Dave Fisher (left). https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_IMG_20190404_152056.jpgCecilia Fox | Miami Valley Today Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, announced the results of an investigation into the Miami County Board of Elections’s failure to count more than 6,000 votes in the November election. Since January, the Secretary of State’s Office and Director of Elections Mandi Grandjean, far right, have worked with the board, including Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway (far left) and Chairman Dave Fisher (left).

LaRose: Missing votes result of ‘human error’

By Cecilia Fox Miami Valley Today