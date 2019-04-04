Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUB: The One Book, Many Communities events have begun. Nine local libraries including Arcanum, Piqua, Tipp City, Milton Union, J.R. Clarke, New Madison, Troy, Edison State Community College and Bradford are taking part in this promotion. Participants will read “The One” by John Marrs and can take part in various activities based on the book offered at the libraries. Bradford Public Library will have a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. Copies of “The One” are available at Bradford Public Library.

• AUCTIONEER TO SPEAK: Jerry Stichter, local auctioneer, will present “Reviewing Your Stuff,” at the Pleasant Hill History Center, 8 E. Monument St., Pleasant Hill, at 7 p.m. He will discuss what you should keep and what can be thrown away. The public is invited to the presentation; the center is handicapped accessible. Follow them on pleasanthillhistorycenter.com and Facebook.

• PULLED PORK: Enjoy a pulled pork sandwich, chips and a pickle at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begin at 6 p.m. Try your skills at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• SOCIAL MEDIA: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for “Social Media After Death.” William House from Lovett & Lovett Attorneys at Law will explain what should be done with social media accounts after death, digital estate planning, how each platform addresses deceased patrons and how to appoint a legacy contact. Program is for adults and no registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• DINOSAURS: Come at 11 a.m. at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, to enjoy stories, a craft, songs, a puppet show, and a snack, we are going to have a stomping good time. Dinosaurs of all ages are welcome. No registration is required. For more information, call the at 676-2731.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• MEETING SET: The New Friends monthly meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Pick up a brochure at the front desk for information about the lively volunteer group. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A speaker from Tipp City Schools will be offered at 12:30 p.m.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to six years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer fish and or chicken tenders along with french fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• TEEN TIME: Teens 12 and up are invited to enjoy pizza and hang out with friends from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A spring rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St.,, Troy. Many good used items, Easter decorations, toys, books, household goods, and clothing are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

Saturday

• PET EVENT: Come meet your next furry family member at the pet meet and greet presented by the Miami County Animal Shelter and hosted by 311 Drafthouse in downtown Piqua from 4-5:30 p.m. The back patio of 311 Drafthouse will have adoptable cats and dogs during a free event open to the public. Representatives from the shelter can help you get the adoption process started and will also have information about their low cost spay/neuter clinic for cats as well as their volunteer program and how to get involved.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• POETRY: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer a new poetry event at 7:30 pm. at the center. “Poetry At Hayner” will feature 12 poets in a mosaic of voices to encourage a variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature an open mic hour. Be sure to bring a poem of your own to read. Sign up at the event beginning at 6:30 p.m., time slots are limited. Watch the Hayner website at www.TroyHayner.org to learn who the poets will be.

• PERFORMANCE: The Singing Contractors will perform at 7 p.m. at the Christian Academy Schools, 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney, sponsored by the Hardin UMC. Tickets are $5 and can be ordered by calling Janice at 773-9300, the church at 492-4595 or at the door the day of the event.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ in Troy for the monthly Share A Meal from 11:3o a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 120 S. Market St. in Troy. They will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, coleslaw, cake and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• MUSEUM OPENS: The Museum of Troy History, 124 E. Water St., Troy, will open on weekends in 2019 from 1-5 p.m. beginning today until Christmas. The museum can also be available at other times by calling 339-5155. The newest exhibit is a scale model of the U.S. Capital building that was created by Gail Stickelman of Tipp City. This model joins others made by Stickelman. These include the White House, the Ohio State House, and the present and past courthouses of Miami County. The museum also has a 25-piece display of Yank Magazines from 1943-1945.

• CAMPFIRE COOKERY: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Campfire Cookery & Dinner” program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lost Creek Reserve cabin, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Step back in time to the 18th century with Laura Supinger and learn how to cook using methods of the time period. Learn how to translate it into cooking at home in your 21st century oven. End the day by gathering around the dinner table to enjoy the fruits of your labor. Class fee $25. Class minimum 4. Class Maximum 10. Must register by April 2 by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• KITE FLY: The Miami County Park District will hold its annual “Kreature Kite Fly” sponsored by the Park District VIPs from 1-3 p.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Participants are invited to test their kite flying skills at this fun program. There will be a kite building workshop for kids of all ages throughout the course of the event. Awards will be given in a variety of categories and the VIPs will provide light refreshments. This is an event for the entire family. Judging will take place from 1-2 p.m. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POT PIE: From 4-6:30 p.m., the Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, will offer an old fashion chicken pot pie (dumpling) dinner. The menu also will include mashed potatoes, green beans, assorted desserts and drinks. Meals are $8 for adults, $5 for children 4-12 and free for those 3 and younger. Carry-outs will be available.

• BIRDERS CLUB: Geared for students in grades sixth through 12th with an interest in birding, members of the Young Birders’ Club will meet at Brukner Nature Center. Membership is $10 per year, plus high quality binoculars and field guides are provided for meetings and field trips. Contact Brian at brian@bruknernaturecenter.com for more information. As winter begins to fade into spring many of the birds have begun their push north towards their breeding grounds. Ohio is perfectly placed as many of these birds’ flight routes cross right over the state. Over the next couple months, members will travel to popular resting spots nearby to first find the larger waterfowl, then later the songbirds.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction, to benefit the West Milton Senior Center and Community Club, will be held at 6 p.m. at the West Milton Senior Center, 435 W. Hamilton St., West Milton. Doors open at 5 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call 698-7129.

• EASTER COW: Breakfast with the Easter Cow will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at Chick-fil-A, Troy, with activites for the entire family.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Community Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center, Troy. The event will include a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship.

• LEGO MANIA: Join staff at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library for a fun afternoon of LEGO construction. Enjoy themed as well as free-style building. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• RUMMAGE SALE: A spring rummage sale is being held by the Troy United Methodist Women from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St.,, Troy. Many good used items, Easter decorations, toys, books, household goods, and clothing are for sale. Proceeds will be used for mission work. For more information, call First United Methodist Church at 335-2826.

• RUMMAGE SALE: Cove Spring Church will hold a rummage sale and baked-goods sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 5705 Walnut Grove Road. Rummage items will include furniture, housewares, wall art, rag woven rugs, antiques, humidifier, metal firefighting toys, antiques, books, baskets, garden flags and more. No early birds, please.

Sunday

• EGG SPLASH: The Third annual Easter Egg Splash for the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is set for 2 p.m. The “hunt” itself will take place in the small pool of the facility following pictures with the Easter bunny in the main gym. The event kicks off in the gym with games and pictures with the Easter bunny at 2 p.m. followed by the egg drop in the small pool at 2:30 p.m. Free family swim time follows from 3-4 p.m. The event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Pre-registration is required. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

• BREAKFAST: Enjoy a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This breakfast is open to the public and serving is from 8-11 a.m. for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

• EGG HUNT: Join staff the the annual library egg hunt any time between 10-11:30 a.m. to decorate a bag and find eggs at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Over 1,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the library. This program is for children all ages. Registration available online at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128.

• DEADLINE FOR DINNER: Today at noon is the deadline for tickets to the Miami County Democratic Party’s annual spring dinner to be held April 11 at the UAW Local 128, 1230 S. Market St., Troy. The keynote speaker will be Ohio Supreme Court Just Michael P. Donnelly. The cash bar will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person or $160 for a table of six. Call Russ Wheeler at (937) 216-9280 for tickets.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• KITE FLY: The Troy Noon Optimist Club and The WACO Air Museum and Aviation Learning Center have announced their annual upcoming Wings on Strings Kite Fly from noon to 3 p.m. at WACO Airfield, 1865 South County Road 25-A, Troy. Kids aged 15 and under who come out will be eligible to show off their kite-flying skills while competing for prizes in various categories. Kids without kites of their own can build, decorate and fly plastic kites that will be available free of charge. There will be prizes for both store-bought and hand-made kites. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held Sunday, May 5. Contact Troy Noon Optimist Tom Kennedy at (614) 554-3542 for more information.

• FROGGY NIGHT: Join others at 6:30 p.m. for Froggy Night! at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring the whole family for frog crafts and games. Make and eat a frog snack. Meet the book character “Froggy” in person. Registration at 339-0502, Ext. 128, or tmcpl.org.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Eagles will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. at 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• EARLY BIRDS: To celebrate National Library Week, come to a new daytime book club at 10 a.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. At this first meeting, participants can get to know each other, discuss future book selections, and receive the first book chosen for May. Refreshments will be provided. For adults only. No registration is required. Call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• SALAD OR POTATO: Choose a salad bar or a potato bar for just $3.50, or enjoy both for $6. Serving starts at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• DYNAMATION: Explore and enjoy classic Dynamation or stop-motion model animation film. Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Monday at 12:30 p.m. in April to re-visit an old favorite film or experience it for the first time. The theme of the month is Dynamation by writer and producer Ray Harryhausen. Popcorn will be provided or bring your own snacks. This week will be “Golden Voyage of Sinbad” (1973). Call 676-2731 for more information.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in the East Room. Steve Schlather will give a presentation on “Climate Change.” For more information, call Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Mondays at 6:30 p.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. Water is provided.

• BUDDY READING: Children in grades K-6 are invited to read with an adult or teen volunteer to work on AR goals and practice reading skills on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Registration each week is required at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Join Milton-Union Public Library staff at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Participants of this Audio Club work on individual craft projects while listening to music or an audiobook. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information. .

Tuesday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 invites their members, families and friends to come to its carry-in dinner at 6 p.m. Bring a covered dish to share and join the fun and the company. Tableware and paper plates will be furnished.

• CRAFT: Join others at 6:30 p.m. for a DIY craft at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Spend the evening making a frosted sea glass jar using just glue and food coloring. Enjoy an episode of a classic TV show while creating. This event is part of the new “Crafts for the Uncrafty” series. For adults. All supplies provided. Register at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 112.

• BOOK CLUB: The Inspirational Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to discuss “The Faded Photo,” by Sarah Price. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SUN CATCHER: Join staff at 6 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library to make raindrop sun catchers. Participants will make a unique watercolor sun catcher using simple materials like crayons and wax paper. They will then attach it to a small limb from a tree for a rustic, natural look. This is an adult night out, so please arrange for child care for your little ones. Registration is required and all supplies are provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TINY TOTS: Tiny Tots is held on Tuesdays at the Milton-Union Public Library from 11-11:30 a.m. Newborns to age 3 enjoy singing songs, reading stories, playing, and learning together with their caregiver. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Exercise will follow at 10 a.m.

• READERS THEATRE: Come pick a character and find your inner actor or actress at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library from 6:30-8 p.m.. Author Paul Tyx invites you to participate in the reading of his play, “A Powerful Need for Accompaniment.” Program is for adults. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: Dr. Kanagy of Upper Valley Medical Center will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TRIVIA NIGHT: Just in time for the premiere of the “Game of Thrones” final season it is time to put on your armor, grab your thinking caps, and try your luck at trivia at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. There will be eight rounds of questions with a prize at the end. Teams can be of two to five people, earn bonus points if you come dressed as a character from the show. Refreshments will be served. Registration is required and available at the library, online, or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117. Space may be limited.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• OPEN HOUSE: The Troy Lions Club will hold an open house from 6:30-7:30 p.m. to explain a variety of volunteer and community service opportunities. Membership in the Lions Club is not required. The open house will be held at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. All community-minded men and women are welcome to come and learn about ways they can help the less fortunate of Miami County. This casual open house is free and open to the public. No reservation is needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call (937) 335-7345.

• STORY TIME: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ADVISORY BOARD: Join staff from 5-6 p.m. for monthly Teen Advisory Board meeting to discuss all things teen, from books to program ideas at the Milton-Union Public Library. Let your thoughts be heard and help us make your teen experiences at the library even better. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Yoga will follow at 1 p.m.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with chips and a pickle at 6 p.m. for $3.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

April 11

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• GENEALOGY: Join others at 6:30 p.m. at Troy-Miami County Public Library for Beginning Genealogy & Success Stories. Staff from the Troy Local History Library will share their resources and knowledge about getting your research started as well as share success stories. No registration required. Call the library at 339.0502, Ext. 117, for more information.

• ZUMBA: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill every Thursdays at 9 a.m. to exercise, have fun, and get in shape together following a Zumba routine on DVD. The library will not be open to the public yet, so please ring the bell for entry. Water is provided. Call 676-2731 for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will celebrate blood donors as real-life heroes by hosting a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all eligible students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Hero Blood Donor” travel tumbler from Community Blood Center. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors will have a carry-in at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City, with a board meeting prior at 10 a.m. Bingo will then be offered at 12:30 p.m.

• SAUSAGE: Polish sausage sandwiches will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Cost is $5. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• TODDLER MATINEE: The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library will be showing “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” at the library in Pleasant Hill at 11 a.m. Join staff for a craft and a treat. For ages 2-6. Movie is rated G and 22 minutes long. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

April 12

• FISH FRY: St. Teresa Church, 6925 W. U.S. Rt. 36, will offer Lenten fish fries from 4-7 p.m.. Meals are $8 and inlclude fish, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee. Other drinks and desserts are extra.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• FISH FRY: St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School, will offer a Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• LUNCH ON LAWN: The Miami County Cattleman’s Association will offer Lunch on the Lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Miami County Courthouse lawn. Meals will be $6 for a sirloin sandwich, $8 for a ribeye sandwich or $5 for an all beef hotdog with chips, cookie and pop or bottled water.

• EGGS & NESTS: The Miami County Park District will offer the new Homeschool Nature Connections “Eggs & Nests” program from 1-2:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. It’s a story time like no other, just for homeschoolers! Kids k-3rd grade and their parents can join a naturalist on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors. This new nature club encourages homeschool families to increase time spent together outside exploring. Join Raptor Rachel on a journey through the wonders of the outdoors using books, handy exploration tools and a finished project to take home. Please park and meet at the cabin. Parents must remain with student during this program. Please remember to dress for the weather as we will be exploring outside. Class fee $3 per class/child for Miami County residents and $6 per class per child for out of County residence. Preregistration required. Pre-registration required. Register for the program at MiamiCountyParks.com or by calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: The Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St., West Milton, will host fish fry from 6-9 p.m. Adults, ages 13 and up, will be $13, children ages 4-12 will be $6; children 3 and under are free. The menu will include fried cod, coleslaw, french fries, applesauce, baked beans, bread and butter, pop and desserts. Beer will be available for an extra charge. Doors open 5:45 p.m. Horse Racing, Spin the Number and other raffles and games will be offered until 9 p.m. For more information, call 698-4520.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: The Miami County YMCA Leaders Club will offer a spaghetti dinner from 6-8 p.m. at the Piqua Branch Richard E. Hunt Family Youth Center. The cost of the dinner is $5 per person and $20 per family. All proceeds will help Leaders Club members attend statewide YMCA Leadership rallies.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• PORK CHOP: Enjoy a grilled pork chop dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Dinner includes baked potato, salad, roll and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

