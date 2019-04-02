Fire levels garage

MONROE TWP. — A fire leveled a garage and damaged a home on Kessler-Frederick Road Tuesday morning.

Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller said the fire destroyed a detached garage and caused heat damage to a home in the 7000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road. The fire started around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and the garage had partially collapsed by the time fire crews arrived.

He said an adult and young children were home at the time of the fire and safely got out of the house. The adult resident was able to move some cars away from the garage.

“She did a great job keeping the kids safe and keeping some of their property safe,” Haller said.

The home sustained some melted siding and broken windows on one side, which was caused by the heat.

“The house is still livable. We were able to put the fire out before it extended completely to the house. The house never burned, it just sustained heat damage,” Haller said.

Fire crews from West Milton, Ludlow Falls, Union and Vandalia provided aid. There were no injuries to the occupants of the home or to fire crews, Haller added.

Haller estimated damages totaling “somewhere around $35,000” for the garage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Firefighters from multiple departments battle a blaze that leveled a garage in the 7000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road on Tuesday morning. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_040219mju_fire_kesslerfredrick-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today Firefighters from multiple departments battle a blaze that leveled a garage in the 7000 block of Kessler-Frederick Road on Tuesday morning.

Heat damages home; residents safe