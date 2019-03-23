Pet of the Week

Meet Jeb

Jeb was brought in as a stray, and has a very loving personality. He has been a little unsure of himself when walking on a leash, but he’s been working on that, and really just wants to be near people for head scratches and belly rubs. Come in and fall in love with this sweet boy today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.