Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ACCIDENT: An officer responded on the report of a vehicle that hit a deer at 7:20 a.m. on March 18 in the area of North Hetzler Road and North Country Road 25-A. The driver signed a crash waiver. The street department was requested to pick up a deer carcass on the side of the road.

There was a traffic accident with a possible injury reported at 6:45 a.m. on March 19 in the area of South Street and South Main Street. The subject was checked by the medics on scene and found to be okay. The subject was not transported. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a two-vehicle, non-injury accident with no damage at 3:40 p.m. on March 19 in the area of West High Street and North Sunset Drive. Both drivers signed a crash waiver.

THEFT: A subject took money from a residence sometime between 8:45-9:20 a.m. on March 18 on the 900 block of McKinley Avenue at Washington Commons. Lennon M. Morrow, 21, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

There was a report of tools stolen from a garage at 9:15 p.m. on March 18 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street.

A victim reported someone stole her debit card and withdrew money from her account at approximately 1:30 p.m. on March 19 on West High Street.

MENACING: There was a report of a subject violating the terms of a protection order at 1:45 p.m. on March 18 on Washington Avenue. Manuel Delbosque, Jr., 40, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor violating a protection order and first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller said there was a female subject screaming for help out of a window at approximately 6:50 p.m. on March 18 on the 600 block of West Greene Street. An officer checked the residence, and nothing suspicious was found. No one would answer the door, and the listed phone numbers at the house said they no longer resided there.

There was a report of several subjects walking in the area of Adams Street trying to break into cars at approximately 12:10 a.m. on March 20. A male subject was seen walking in the area, who advised he just left his house. The subject was released after he was identified and his address was verified. No other subjects were seen in the area.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer responded on the report of an alarm at the city utility office at approximately 11:15 a.m. on March 19. A subject was disrupting business at the office. When officers arrived on scene, the subject was compliant.

There was a report of a male subject being disorderly at approximately 10:30 p.m. on March 19 at the Bethany Center on South Street. A male subject and his girlfriend were spoken to and asked to leave the property for the evening at the request of the property managers. The female subject was warned for disorderly.

CHILD ENDANGERING: There was a report of child crying inside an apartment at 1:15 p.m. on March 19. The location was redacted. Upon the officer’s investigation, information will be sent to the Miami County Children’s Services Board.

FOUND: A bicycle was found on the 500 block of Harney Drive at 8:25 p.m. on March 19.