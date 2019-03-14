Planning for the future

Melody Vallieu | Miami Valley Today

The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual Career Day for Miami County high schools on Wednesday and Thursday at Edison State Community College. Area business representatives held sessions with students throughout both days to introduce students to many different careers. Here, Lori Burch of Troy Community Radio has some one-on-one time with Piqua High School student Samantha Cayton.

Justin Powell, president and CEO of Huntington Outdoor Advertising, speaks to a group of students Thursday during the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Career Day for Miami County high school students at Edison State Community College. Area business representatives held sessions with students throughout Wednesday and Thursday, speaking on possible career opportunities for the students’ futures.