Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

March 7

DAMAGE: Glass was broken on an information post in a park.

TRAFFICKING: Justin Tefft, 31, of Troy, was charged with one count of third degree and one count of fifth degree felony trafficking in drugs in the area of East Franklin and Morehead.

March 8

WARRANTS: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle and subjects at Motel 6. Upon contact, five subjects were cited for various offenses and three were incarcerated.

Patrick Jackson, 23 , of Dayton, was charged on March 4 for third degree felony drug trafficking. He was also charged with second degree felony trafficking in drugs, third degree felony weapons under disability, fourth degree felony receiving stolen property and fifth degree felony trafficking on March 8.

Izaiah Brandon, 19, of Dayton, was charged with third degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth degree felony drug possession and other misdemeanor charges.

Kayla Gray, 19, of Covington was charged on March 4 for third degree felony drug trafficking.

DRUGS: Tesa Justice, 23, of Troy, was summoned for drug paraphernalia for possession of a digital scale and incarcerated on a warrant out of Miami County and another unnamed county.

John M. Edwards, 29, of Dayton, was charged with drug abuse instruments. He was also found to have suspected methamphetamine on his person and a syringe. Edwards also has warrants out of Montgomery and Greene county.

Wendy Eldridge, 38, of Dayton, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Criminal damage was reported in the parking lot of Motel 6.

BURGLARY: Chelsea Long, 26, of Troy, was charged with second degree felony burglary and fifth degree felony possession of drugs and other misdemeanor charges. Officers responded to the Royal Inn Motel due to a domestic violence complaint.

March 9

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: The reporting party in the 1200 block of Long Street said her vehicle was damaged with flour flat tires and two shattered windows.

DRUG CHARGES: Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Mulberry Street. A vehicle attempted to leave the residence and was stopped. Three adults were arrested on outstanding warrants and additional drug charges. One adult was cited for a drug charge and another cited for driving under suspension. The vehicle was impounded.

MacKenzie Leonard, 26, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony possession of dangerous drugs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A vehicle was damaged in the 1700 block of Paradise Trail.

VEHICLE DAMAGED: An officer responded to 151 Commerce Center on a report of criminal damage. The victim said his vehicle was damaged while in the parking lot of the business.

FRAUD: Ashley Kline, 23, of Piqua, was charged with fifth degree felony identity fraud and possession of a drug abuse instrument.

OBSTRUCTION: Barbara Layne, 39, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree felony obstruction of justice.

March 10

OVI: An officer charged Marquis Payton, 24, of Huber Heights, with OVI, open container and lanes of travel in the area of West Main Street and Ridge Avenue.

DRUG POSSESSION: An officer initiated a traffic stop at West Market near I-75 for traffic violations. The driver, Darrell Roberts, 37, of Troy, was found to be suspended and in possession of a variety of illegal drugs and paraphernalia and a stolen handgun. Roberts was arrested and incarcerated at the Miami County Jail. He was charged with third degree felony weapons under disability, fourth degree felony trafficking drugs, receiving stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a fire arm and fifth degree felony drug possession.

March 11

POSSESSION: Laurence Brown, 33, of Troy, was charged with fifth degree possession of drugs and fourth degree felony burglary and inducing panic.