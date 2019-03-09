Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

March 5

VEHICLE GONE: A resident in the 200 block of W. Main St., Fletcher, reported a vehicle was missing overnight. Case pending.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A resident reported a female subject and a few of her friends damaged his rental property in the 8400 block of N. Bennett Drive, Washington Twp. The owner estimated the damage at $5000 to $7500. He has since reported this damage to his insurance and plans to file a lawsuit against the female.

PROPERTY FOUND: A knife was found in the second floor of the woman’s bathroom at the county Safety Building. by the juvenile court room.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to 5700 block of W. State Route 55, Union Twp. in regards to an assist squad. Upon arrival, CPR and Naloxone were administered to the male subject. After 12 mg of Naloxone were administered, the male began to gain consciousness. The male was transported to UVMC by Union EMS.

DISTURBANCE: A deputy responded to the report of a disorderly subject at Upper Valley Medical Center. A male subject who had been brought in for treatment was refusing to leave the property. It was also reported during treatment, the male was performing sexual acts on himself, both in the patient’s room and main lobby. The male was trespassed by UVMC security, and charged with public indecency. Randy Hall, 49, of West Milton, was later transported to the Miami County Jail without incident.

March 6

CIVIL ISSUE: Deputies served an execution order case from a civil case for the Chaney Brothers Lawn and Landscaping LLC.

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 100 block of N. Main Street, Casstown, on a trespassing complaint. Case pending.

THEFT: A deputy responded to 6205 Us. Rt. 40 lot #142 on the report of a theft. After further investigation it was found the catalytic converter had be cut off of Kenneth Martin’s 1999 Winnebago motor home.

BUS ISSUE: A deputy responded to 2609 S. County Road 25-A in regards to a vehicle that passed a Troy City School Bus that had activated its stop lights. The Bus driver was able to provide a license plate for the suspect vehicle and the subject was located and cited Donette Pickering, 50, of Troy.

March 7

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a call for credit card fraud. After speaking with the reporting party, a report was taken for financial purposes.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to the 100 block of Lightner Blvd., Monroe Twp. in reference to a fraud complaint. This case is pending further investigation.

SCHOOL INCIDENT: The SRO was informed by the Bethel Middle School principal that several students have came into his office to report another student has been making comments about shooting up the school.

SCHOOL BUS ISSUES: A deputy responded to the Troy Bus Garage on two vehicles that had passed bus number 4 in the 2600 block of S. County Road 25-A, Troy.

March 8

MENACING: A deputy was dispatched to a complaint of menacing at Riverside in the 1600 block of Troy Sidney Road, Staunton Twp. After speaking with both parties, the suspect left and a report was taken.

TRAFFIC STOP: A deputy made a traffic stop on a white Dodge Dakota. The driver, Christina McCulloch, was cited for driving under suspension, speed, and expired registration.

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a call for identity theft. The reporting party said someone had opened up a credit card in her name and had made charges with it. The bank is aware and a report was made to document the incident.

ABUSE: A deputy responded to West Milton to the Milton-Union Elementary School for a complaint of possible child abuse.