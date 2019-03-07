Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• LUNCHEON: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. No reservations needed as attendees will order from the menu. For questions, call Judy (937) 214-2036 or Nancy at (937) 473-3337.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• PULLED PORK: Come for a pulled pork sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begins at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• MY BOOK AND ME: Children in grades kindergarten through sixth are invited to let their imaginations soar during this four-week program series. Participants will write a variety of short stories using story prompts and illustrate them using various methods and materials. By the end of the series each child will have a completed book. Participants will also meet Thursdays, March 14, 21 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• DIGITAL RESOURCE: An “Investigate Our Digital Resources and Databases at JRC” workshop will offered at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. This event will be hosted by Mrs. Roeth and will last about one hour. If you are interested in any other type of computer and/or internet class, bring your suggestions with you.

• SOUPER SOUPS: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper Soups program from 6-7:30 p.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district health and wellness specialist to learn how to make delicious, healthy and gluten-free soups that can be enjoyed now or frozen for later. Class minimum three and maximum six. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ZENTANGLE METHOD: The Zentangle Method is an easy, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns. Learn the basics of Zentangle from 6-8 p.m. An intermediate course will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 6-8 p.m. The instructor is Judy Reiser, CZT. All supplies are provided and there is no prerequisite. The classes will be held at the Tipp Monroe Community Services building located at 3 E. Main St. The fee for the class is $33 resident and $35 nonresident.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HAM: A home-cooked meal featuring baked ham and sides will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meal starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch will be on the menu by the seniors. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered from 7-8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Classes, instructed by Dan Sturgill, will be $5 per class, with children 11 and younger are free. Another class will be March 15. For more information, visit abgraham.org.

• FISH FRY: A Lenten fish fry will be offered from 5-7 p.m. at St. Mary Church, 503 W. North St., inside Piqua Catholic School. Dinner will consist of all the fish you can eat along with French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte. Prices are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for children 12 and under. Carry-outs are also available for $7. The school is handicapped accessible.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SOUPER WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its Souper-Walk program from 8-10 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Enjoy a guided, nighttime hike through the woods followed by a warm crackling fire and hot cup of homemade soup. Hikers are encouraged to bring a can of soup for donation to a local food pantry. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Pre-registration requested. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SUPERHEROES: Tipp Monroe Community Services is hosting a Super Hero Bash, a hands-on enrichment program that provides cross-curricular STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) experiences to kids ages four to 12. The program will be taught by Leslie Mosely of Challenge Island from 6-8 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School in Tipp City. The cost of the program is $25 for residents and $27 for non-residents.

Saturday

• PANCAKE DAY AND 5K: Kiwanis Club of Piqua will host the Second annual Flapjack 5K and its annual Pancake Day. The race begins at 8 a.m. with hand-carved trophies created by Jim Foster, local wood carver, to the top male and female adults as well as the top youth runners. Pre-register online at CantStopRunningCo.com by March 6. Same-day registration begins on race day at 7 a.m. Cost is $20 or $25 to receive a T-shirt. T-shirts are not available during same-day registration. A free pancake breakfast is included for all participants. In conjunction with the Flapjack 5K, Kiwanis Club will be holds its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Upper Valley Career Center. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The meal includes all the pancakes you can eat plus sausage patty, applesauce and a drink. All proceeds benefit the youth of Piqua. For more information or for tickets, call Spencer Peltier at 418-5020 or Ben Zimmerman at 703-8141.

• PANCAKE DAY: The Covington Noon Optimist/Kiwanis 54th annual Pancake Day will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Covington K-8 School cafeteria. Tickets may be purchased at the door, and are $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10. Included in the meal is all-you-can-eat pancakes and coffee, and a serving of sausage, applesauce, juice or milk. All proceeds of Pancake Day stay in Covington to benefit its youth, through the programs and scholarships of the Optimist and Kiwanis Clubs.

• WOMEN’S RETREAT: The Women of Zion Lutheran Church, Tipp City, will be holding a Women’s Retreat from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Kristen Zimmann will be leading the interactive Bible study entitled “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” There is no charge for this day retreat. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Each woman is invited to bring a salad or dessert to share, but this is not a requirement for attending. To register for the retreat, call the church office at (937) 667-3110.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Greenfire Bistro, Tipp City, then return to the center at 6:30 p.m. for Euchre at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is offered from 8-11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BINGO AND LEGO: Bring the whole family for a fun afternoon of bingo and LEGO construction at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Linda Raterman of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District will offer “Rain Gardens: Pretty with a Purpose.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

• FAMILY FIESTA: A family charity dance and food drive will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Eagles Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. Bring a non-perishable item for the Stonebridge Food Pantry in Montgomery County and receive a free raffle ticket. Admission is $5 per couple for a parent and child and $1 for each additional family member. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Music will be provided by The Rolling Jukebox.

• SKETCHING NATURE: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong and enjoy guided nature sketching inside the warmth of the cabin with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee by the fire. Experiment with different art techniques and mediums as we do a series of short sketches. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Sunday

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Ruth Jenkins, board member of the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County will discuss the shelter’s relocation plans. For more information, contact Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710 or visit miamicountydems.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will a salad or potato bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• LEGO: Bring the whole family to enjoy the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library’s new LEGO collection from 5-7 p.m. for The LEGO Project. Join participants at family fun night to assemble pre-sorted projects or bring your imagination to free-build. For all ages and skill levels. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• MEETING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

Tuesday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

• LEGO CLUB: The LEGO Club will meet from 10:15-11:30 a.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

• READ AND WATCH: The Read It, Watch It Book Club will meet from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

Wednesday

• TASTE TEST: Do you like to try new recipes? Join staff at noon at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to taste test a new recipe. Bring recipes ideas to share, meet new friends, and talk food. Perfect for the budding chef or novice cook. For adults. No registration is required. Additional scheduled dates include Feb. 13 and March 13. For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• PORTALS: A Portals to Piqua’s Past, “Celebrations in Piqua,” wiill be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $3.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host a joint meeting with the Key Club at noon at Piqua High School. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

March 14

• BASKET BINGO: Trojan Insurance Agency’s 16th annual Basket Bingo, in memory of Bob Blythe, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 1008 Grant St., Troy. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 or reserve a table of eight for an extra $20. Concessions will be available at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will include 20 bingo games with Longaberger prizes. For questions or pre-order tickets, call 339-2674 or email amanda@trojaninsuranceagency.com. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer’s Societies Miami County Relay for Life.

• DEADLINE: Today is the deadline to sign up for the Troy Horseshoes Club’s free clinics for children ages 8 and older as well as adults to learn to play horseshoes. The clinics will be from 1-4 p.m. April 27-28 and again May 4-5 at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Call Doug at (937) 212-5879 or Tom at (937) 573-7900 to register or for more information.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• STEAM: A STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m. These hands on workshops are suitable for students in grades first through eighth grade. Registration is not required.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• CARDS: Senior citizens will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library to play cards.

• BOARD MEETING: Miami County Children’s Services board meeting at 9 a.m. in the Hobart Government Building, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy, on the second floor in the Commissioner’s Conference Room.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• BOOK CLUB: The Community Reads Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, hosted by Cherie Roeth. If you are interested in having a book club in the community, please attend this evening, as participants will be sharing information and ideas. Light refreshments will be served.

March 15

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m . Test your knowledge of trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A St. Patrick’s Day party will be from noon to 2 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered from 7-8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Classes, instructed by Dan Sturgill, will be $5 per class, with children 11 and younger are free. For more information, visit abgraham.org.

• LOVE BIRD: The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Love Birds” as part of their new Date Night Series from 7:45-9:30 p.m. at Garbry Big Woods Reserve, 6660 Casstown-Sidney Road, Piqua. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Bring your love bird to the prairie as we observe he dives, turns and spirals of the extravagant mating display of the male woodcocks trying to get a date for the evening. Afterwards warm up around a fire toasting marshmallows and sipping gourmet hot chocolate. No childcare provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

March 16

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop dinner (non-marinated pork chops available upon request) with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life from 2-4 p.m. and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches. Binoculars are available for use.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Chris Kline, director of Butterfly Ridge Butterfly Conservation Center in Rockbridge, will offer “If You Plant It, They Will Come.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

• CHICKEN AND NOODLES: The Covington Christian Church, 115 N. Pearl St., will offer its annual chicken and noodle dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. The dinner features homemade noodles and chicken, real mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade rolls and assorted desserts. The cost of the dinner is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Carry-outs are available. Proceeds from the dinner help to support the costs of youth activities. For more information, contact the church oﬃce at 473-3443.

• JAZZ: Hayner host Keigo Hirakawa will bring jazz legend Craig Bailey and his Ohio Jazz Players for a Jazz in March concert at 7:30 p.m. Shortly before the concert, at 7 p.m., Hirakawa will conduct an introductory interview with Bailey. Come early and learn a bit about his influences, experience and inspiration. This concert is offered free to the public. For more information on the concert, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the winter months, be prepared to play in the snow. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• TIGERS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Tigers — My Tiger Jungle” program from 1-2:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BEARS AND FEATHERS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Bears – Fur, Feathers & Ferns” program on March 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Rd. south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INTO THE WILDS: The Miami County Park District will offer a “Webelos – Into the Wilds” program on March 16 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Work towards earning your merit badge. Class fee $3 per scout. Register for the program as a troop by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• WOODCOCK WALK: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Woodcock Walk” program from 7:45-9 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join a park district naturalist and hike into the meadow in search of the spectacular aerial courtship display of the American Woodcock. Come enjoy the dives, turns, and spirals of the extravagant mating display the male Woodcock performs annually. Please preregister. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

