Community calendar

Today

• VETERANS COFFEE: The free monthly Miami Valley Veterans Museum coffee event will be from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The museum will feature DAR and the Military.” Becky Miller, Regent of Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters Of The American Revolution, will take participants to the late 19th century founding of the DAR , Daughters of the American Revolution. Join Miller as visitors focus on the DAR’s involvement from the military battlefields and homeland during the Spanish American War, to today for a time such as this. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. In addition, Veterans Serving Veterans is expected to bring an update on this unique, volunteer outreach. An elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $3.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host a representative from the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County to give an update on their building project, including the children’s areas. The meeting will be held at StoryPoint of Troy at noon.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host Nancy Hatcher from Pioneer Rural Electric Cooperative at noon the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Thursday

• BINGO: Free bingo will be offered at the Miami Valley Centre Mall from 9-10:30 a.m.

• CHESS CLUB: Join others for a game of chess at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Chess club is open to all skill levels and ages; it is an opportunity to improve your game, challenge friends, and a fun evening for the whole family. Chess club is on the first Thursday of the month. Additional scheduled dates are April 4, and May 2. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 127, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• LUNCHEON: All former employees of Piqua Memorial Hospital are invited to the quarterly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Buffalo Jacks, 137 S. High St., Covington. No reservations needed as attendees will order from the menu. For questions, call Judy (937) 214-2036 or Nancy at (937) 473-3337.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Baptist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 W. High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• PULLED PORK: Come for a pulled pork sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Servings are $5 and begins at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. $5.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• MY BOOK AND ME: Children in grades kindergarten through sixth are invited to let their imaginations soar during this four-week program series. Participants will write a variety of short stories using story prompts and illustrate them using various methods and materials. By the end of the series each child will have a completed book. Participants will also meet Thursdays, March 14, 21 and 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• DIGITAL RESOURCW: Thursday, March 7 at 1:00 pm and again at 6:30 pm – An “Investigate Our Digital Resources and Databases at JRC” workshop will offered at 1 and 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. This event will be hosted by Mrs. Roeth and will last about one hour. If you are interested in any other type of computer and/or internet class, bring your suggestions with you.

Friday

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• HAM: A home-cooked meal featuring baked ham and sides will be served at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Meal starts at 6 p.m. for $8.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A lunch will be on the menu by the seniors. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered from 7-8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Classes, instructed by Dan Sturgill, will be $5 per class, with children 11 and younger are free. Another class will be March 15. For more information, visit abgraham.org.

Saturday

• PANCAKE DAY AND 5K: Kiwanis Club of Piqua will host the Second annual Flapjack 5K and its annual Pancake Day. The race begins at 8 a.m. with hand-carved trophies created by Jim Foster, local wood carver, to the top male and female adults as well as the top youth runners. Pre-register online at CantStopRunningCo.com by March 6. Same-day registration begins on race day at 7 a.m. Cost is $20 or $25 to receive a T-shirt. T-shirts are not available during same-day registration. A free pancake breakfast is included for all participants. In conjunction with the Flapjack 5K, Kiwanis Club will be holds its annual Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Upper Valley Career Center. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. The meal includes all the pancakes you can eat plus sausage patty, applesauce and a drink. All proceeds benefit the youth of Piqua. For more information or for tickets, call Spencer Peltier at 418-5020 or Ben Zimmerman at 703-8141.

• WOMEN’S RETREAT: The Women of Zion Lutheran Church, Tipp City, will be holding a Women’s Retreat from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. Kristen Zimmann will be leading the interactive Bible study entitled “The Freedom of Forgiveness.” There is no charge for this day retreat. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided. Each woman is invited to bring a salad or dessert to share, but this is not a requirement for attending. To register for the retreat, call the church office at (937) 667-3110.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Greenfire Bistro, Tipp City, then return to the center at 6:30 p.m. for Euchre at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586, 377 N. 3rd St. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is offered from 8-11 a.m.

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• BINGO AND LEGO: Bring the whole family for a fun afternoon of bingo and LEGO construction at 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visitwww.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• GARDENING SERIES: The Piqua Public Library will host a gardening series focused on native Ohio plants from 2-4 p.m. Linda Raterman of the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District will offer “Rain Gardens: Pretty with a Purpose.” Free seed packets of native plants will be available, while supplies last. Registration is requested, but not required for these events by calling 773-6753.

• FAMILY FIESTA: A family charity dance and food drive will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Eagles Campground, 2252 Troy-Urbana Road, Troy. Bring a non-perishable item for the Stonebridge Food Pantry in Montgomery County and receive a free raffle ticket. Admission is $5 per couple for a parent and child and $1 for each additional family member. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Music will be provided by The Rolling Jukebox.

Sunday

• EUCHRE TOURNAMENT: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Ruth Jenkins, board member of the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County will discuss the shelter’s relocation plans. For more information, contact Pru Schaefer at (937) 308-0710 or visit miamicountydems.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will a salad or potato bar. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $6 for both or $3.50 for just one.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 7-8 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• LEGO: Bring the whole family to enjoy the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library’s new LEGO collection from 5-7 p.m. for The LEGO Project. Join participants at family fun night to assemble pre-sorted projects or bring your imagination to free-build. For all ages and skill levels. No registration required. For more information, call the library at 676-2731.

• MEETING: The J.R. Clarke Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the library.

March 12

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• EUCHRE: Have fun playing Euchre beginning at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• STORY TIME: Developmental Story Time will be offered at 9 and 10 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

March 13

• TASTE TEST: Do you like to try new recipes? Join staff at noon at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to taste test a new recipe. Bring recipes ideas to share, meet new friends, and talk food. Perfect for the budding chef or novice cook. For adults. No registration is required. Additional scheduled dates include Feb. 13 and March 13. For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will hold monthly committee and board meetings at the Troy Country Club at noon.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• COUNCIL MEETING: The Miami County Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the Miami County Highway Garage, 2100 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• SLIDERS: Two sliders with toppings and chips will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $3.

• CARDIO DRUMMING: Cardio drumming will be offered from 9-10 a.m. at the Bradford Public Library. Registration is required, participants provide their own equipment for these free classes.

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis Club will host a joint meeting with the Key Club at noon at Piqua High School. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• YOGA: Synergy Yoga with Lois Bunger will be offered at 6:15 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington.

March 14

• BASKET BINGO: Trojan Insurance Agency’s 16th annual Basket Bingo, in memory of Bob Blythe, will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 1008 Grant St., Troy. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The entry fee is $20 or reserve a table of eight for an extra $20. Concessions will be available at 5:30 p.m. Concessions will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event will include 20 bingo games with Longaberger prizes. For questions or pre-order tickets, call 339-2674 or email amanda@trojaninsuranceagency.com. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer’s Societies Miami County Relay for Life.

• ALUMNI: The Newton Alumni Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Newton Media Center. Newton’s 138th annual Alumni Banquet to be held on Saturday, May 11. The committee invites new new members, especially from the class of 1969. Honored this year will be the classes of 1944, 1959, 1969, 1979 1994, and 2019. They also are updating their address list, so if you or someone you know has moved, send the new address to: Newton Alumni Committee, P.O. Box 531, Pleasant Hill, OH 45359.

• DEADLINE: Today is the deadline to sign up for the Troy Horseshoes Club’s free clinics for children ages 8 and older as well as adults to learn to play horseshoes. The clinics will be from 1-4 p.m. April 27-28 and again May 4-5 at the Miami County Fairgrounds. Call Doug at (937) 212-5879 or Tom at (937) 573-7900 to register or for more information.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• HAM AND CHEESE: Enjoy a grilled ham and cheese sandwich with chips at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5. Stay and play Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• STEAM: A STEAM workshop for homeschoolers will be from 10:15-11:30 a.m. These hands on workshops are suitable for students in grades first through eighth grade. Registration is not required.

• BOOK CLUB: Rush’s Rowdy Readers book club will meet from 5-6 p.m. The current book selection is “James and the Giant Peach.”

• CARDS: Senior citizens will meet from 1-3 p.m. at the Bradford Public Library to play cards.

• BOARD MEETING: Miami County Children’s Services board meeting at 9 a.m. in the Hobart Government Building, 510 W. Water St., Suite 210, Troy, on the second floor in the Commissioner’s Conference Room.

• KNITTING: Beginning Knitting will be offered at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clark Public Library, Covington.

• BOOK CLUB: The Community Reads Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington, hosted by Cherie Roeth. If you are interested in having a book club in the community, please attend this evening, as participants will be sharing information and ideas. Light refreshments will be served.

March 15

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will be offering cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m . Test your knowledge of trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A St. Patrick’s Day party will be from noon to 2 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LINE DANCING: Line dancing will be offered from 7-8:30 p.m. at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. US Route 36, Conover. Classes, instructed by Dan Sturgill, will be $5 per class, with children 11 and younger are free. For more information, visit abgraham.org.

