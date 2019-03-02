Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 26

CONVEYANCE: Sarena Smith, 29, of Piqua, was charged with third degree felony illegal conveyance of prohibited items at the Miami County Jail on Feb. 24.

BAD CHECK: Michael Beasley, 47, of Villa Rica, Ga., was charged with fifth degree felony passing a bad check at 2633 Walnut Ridge Drive, Troy.

ASSAULT: Dylan Charles, 23, of Troy, was charged with assault from an incident on Feb. 22 in the area of Experiment Farm Road and Eldean Road.

RECKLESS: At approximately 3:15 p.m., a deputy was asked to call a Tipp City School bus driver in reference to a reckless complaint.

ASSAULT: A deputy responded to the 36 Skate Club in reference to an assault complaint. Parties were already separated upon arrival and witness statements were obtained. Jessica Foster, 53, of Troy, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

DUS: A deputy cited Robert P. Sloan, 38, of Bradford, for driving under OVI suspension and display of plates.

Feb. 27

MENACING: A deputy responded to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a menacing complaint in the area of North Main Street, Pleasant Hill. After speaking with the reporting party, she advised she had made reports with other law enforcement agencies and requested extra checks in the area of her residence.

FRAUD: A resident in the 6500 block of Curtwood Drive, Tipp City, reported he was the victim of a scam where he lost $5,300.

TRAFFIC CRASH: While investigating a traffic crash in the area of State Route 40 and Palmer Road, Bethel Twp., Oscar Aguilar, 26, of New Carlisle, was found to be operating without a driver’s license. Additionally two juveniles were found to be in possession of marijuana. Charges were filed accordingly.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: A deputy arrived at Erwin Chrysler on a report of a vehicle that was loaned and not returned. The deputy spoke to Mr. Blackburn who stated that Michael Jay had come to the dealership on Feb. 20 to borrow a truck. Mr. Blackburn said that Michael advised that he was going to return the truck in a couple days and has failed to do so as of this date. Case pending.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A deputy spoke with the reporting party about a suspicious letter placed into his mailbox in the area of 1200 block of E. Ginghamsburg Road, Monroe Twp.

MISUSE: Shelly Prejean, 34, of Piqua was charged with misuse of a credit card from an incident on Feb. 15.

Feb. 28

SEX OFFENDER: A deputy responded to 714 Crawford St. in Troy in reference to validating the address of a registered sex offender in Miami County. It was learned while speaking with the residents of the address that he had moved out of the residence in January of this year. After speaking with Miami County S.O.R.N. Division, it was learned that the subject should still be living at the address.Case pending.

SHOTS FIRED: Deputies responded to a shots fired complaint in the area of North Main Street, Potsdam. After investigation it was determined where the shots came from. The homeowner admitted to shooting a newly owned handgun into the ground behind his residence. The individual showed deputies the location of where he was shooting which was in fact directly into the ground. The homeowner was advised to go to a gun range if he wished to continue practicing with the gun. At this time there is no village ordinance prohibiting this.