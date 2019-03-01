Pet of the Week

Meet Pumbaa and Timone

Pumbaa and Timone were brought in as strays to the Miami County Animal Shelter. The pair are both quite old and are looking for their forever home. They are both looking for a warm and loving place to call home and to live out the rest of their lives in the lap of luxury. If you would be interested in these dogs, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.