Pet of the Week

Meet Tater

Tater, an adult male short-haired tabby, was brought in stray and is now ready for his new home. He is a little shy until he gets comfortable being in the environment, but he would make a wonderful new family pet. Come and meet him today. If you would be interested in this cat, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.