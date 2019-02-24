Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Winter Tree Identification” from 1-4 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn how to identify trees in their winter state. Mr. Tree will be on site to tell participants about the many mysteries of trees and even hand out candy. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm – remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, will be $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• NOCTURNAL ADVENTURE: Registration is due today to join other scouts from the area from 6-9 p.m. March 1 as they, along with Brukner Nature Center staff, to explore Ohio’s wild places and discover some of the nocturnal creatures that live here. Participants will discuss how different animals fit into food chains and why each species fills an important niche within the environment. Participants will get to meet many of BNC’s wildlife ambassadors and discover their unique adaptations. Before the night is through, you will take a hike in the night time woods to call for owls and find many other awe-inspiring things. This program is just $15 per person and includes pizza, drinks, wildlife games and the chance to get up close with some native Ohio wildlife. Registration and payment are due by 5 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MARDI GRAS: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library at 5:30 p.m. for a family friendly Mardi Gras party. Hosted by SAFY of Sidney, this event will include food, games, and crafts. For all ages. No registration is required. For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

• MOVIE NIGHT: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library for family movie night at 6 p.m. for a movie and some popcorn. “Norm of the North,” is rated PG and runs for 86 minutes. Registration is required by calling 339-0502, Ext. 128, or online at tmcpl.org.

• NOVEL CONVERSATION: Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. Members read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading is “Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more.

• BRAT OR BOLOGNA: Choose a brat or a fried bologna sandwich with fries for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• BOE: The Bradford Exempted Village School District will meet at 6 p.m. in Room 404.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Tim Horton’s, 700 W. Main St., Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• EUCHRE: A Euchre tournament, with prizes, will begin at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Exercise will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Call 778-5247 for more information. Blood pressure and blood glucose screenings will be offered from 9-10 a.m.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be at 10 a.m.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold its Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• KNITTING CLASS: The fourth Tuesday of every month is a knitting and crochet class for beginners and pros alike at the Bradford Public Library at 6:30 p.m.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Civic agenda

• The village of West Milton Council will have its workshop meeting at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Wednesday

• COMMUNITY DINNER: The Tipp City Seniors will offer a community dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. at Tipp City Methodist Church. The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green veans, dranks and a dessert table.Meals are $5 each or $15 for a family or three or more. Carry-outs will be available for $5.

• KIWANIS: Andy Hite from the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• HAND CRAFTS: Hand crafts, including knitting and crotcheting will be offed from 10 a.m. to noon at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A chicken noodle fundraiser will be at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church.

• PUBLIC MEETING: The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) is updating the Miami Valley Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Transportation Plan for the region from noon to 2 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. A series of public meetings will be held to review a draaft of the updated plan and make comments. The drop-in open house style meetings will include your opportunity to review public outreach and needs assessment results, and the prioritized goals and strategies for improving transportation and mobility throughout the region. The meeting will include stations with display boards that provide information, staff to answer questions and collect input, and a rolling presentation displayed throughout the meeting.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Joseph Graves, president/CEO of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and Troy Development Council at noon at the Troy Country Club. Graves has been invited to speak about his new position in Troy.

• STEAK AND GRAVY: Steak and gravy will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• SLIDERS: Sliders will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 6 p.m. Enjoy two sliders with toppings and chips for $3.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The West Milton Lions Club will help boost the winter blood supply by sponsoring a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of God, 108 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• KIWANIS: The Kiwanis Club of Troy will host speaker Nicole Brown, executive director of Reading for Change at noon at the Troy Country Club.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• ALS GROUP: Come join others for a monthly education and support group for those living with ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) from 1-3 p.m. on third Wednesday at StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Each month will include educational speakers and topics, as well as time for open discussion. Call 525-0930 for a reservation for those new to the group.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad is available for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 starting at 6 p.m. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of St. John will help boost the winter blood supply by hosting a community blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Great Hall, 110 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• RESUMES: Join participants at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 1 p.m. to learn about all parts of creating a resume. In addition, a brief overview of the benefits of using the OhioMeansJobs.com website resources for job searches will be included. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• MEET AND GREET: Scouts BSA Ladies Troop 295 will host a meet and greet at 7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 W. Ash St. Come out and learn more about the opportunities offered for females between the ages of 11-18 in the Scouts BSA program. For more information, contact Cheryl Beck at 541-6487.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• OPEN HOUSE: The public is invited to celebrate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with special activities at Riverside, the Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 1625 Troy Sidney Road, Troy. An open house will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. in the gym, where guests will enjoy cake, cookies, coffee and punch while celebrating with people of all abilities. There will be games, activities and for all to enjoy. Special guests will be on hand to present proclamations, and provider partner agencies will attend to distribute information and share in the celebration. For more information about the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Open House, contact Melissa Nichols at (937) 440-3002 or visit www.riversidedd.org.

• PORK CHOP: The Upper Miami Valley Life Members, the local committee of Young Life, will offer its annual pork chop dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. at Grace Methoidst Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua. The menu will include a pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and a drink for $10. Young Life teens will serve the meal. Carry-out meals will be available. Dinner tickets are being sold by high school Young Life teens and junior high Wyldlife Club teens prior to the event or they can be purchased at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets prior to the event, contact the Young Life office at (513) 482-0229.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

March 2

• FARM FORUM: U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08) will host the Third annual Ohio Farm Forum at Edison State Community College, North Hall, Robinson Theatre, 1973 Ediso Drive, Piqua. The event gives those involved in farming the opportunity to hear industry experts share updates in agriculture from across the state as well as nationally. The forum will bring together educators, employers, elected officials, and others involved in Ohio’s agricultural economy. Registration and breakfast will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and the program will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

• SPAGHETTI SUPPER: Troy Post 43 Baseball will offer an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3-7 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy. The menu includes spaghetti, salad bar, bread, dessert and drinks for $7.75 for adults and $4 for those 13 and younger. Proceeds go to Troy Post 43 Baseball.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• SHARE A MEAL: First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, will offer its monthly Share A Meal from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be serving scalloped potatoes with ham, green beans, peaches, sugar cookies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

• WRESTLING: Dynamic Championship Pro Wrestling will hold its 16-year anniversary show at the Piqua National Guard Armory, 623 E. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open atv 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults $5 for children 15 and under and seniors. Call (937) 640-2691 for more information.

• FISH FRY: The Piqua American Legion Post 184 will offer a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. at 301 W. Water St., Piqua. The menu will include fish, French fries, coleslaw and will be $7 per meal.

March 4

• BLOOD DRIVE: Fletcher United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MAHJONG: Mahjong will be offered at the Tipp City Seniors at 12:30 p.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

March 5

• SPAGHETTI: The annual Covington High School Spaghetti Supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the K-8 cafeteria. The menu will include all-you-can-eat Italian spaghetti and garlic toast, homemade coleslaw, dessert and drink. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children 12 and younger. Carryout orders also will be available. The March music concert will be held at the high school gym the same evening.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

March 6

• VETERANS COFFEE: The free monthly Miami Valley Veterans Museum coffee event will be from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W. Main St., Troy. The museum will feature DAR and the Military.” Becky Miller, Regent of Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters Of The American Revolution, will take participants to the late 19th century founding of the DAR , Daughters Of The American Revolution. Join Miller as visitors focus on the DAR’s involvement from the military battlefields and homeland during the Spanish American War, to today for a time such as this. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. In addition, Veterans Serving Veterans is expected to bring an update on this unique, volunteer outreach. An elevator is available. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Troy Church of the Brethren will host a community blood drive with a St. Patrick’s Day theme from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 1431 W. Main St., Troy. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Blood Donors ShamROCK!” T-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

