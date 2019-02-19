Celebrating ‘young masters’

TROY — The collective works of hundreds of local students are soon to be lauded as Troy-Hayner Cultural Center prepares its premiere of 2019’s “Young Masters” exhibit.

Set to open to the public on Friday, Feb. 22, the exhibit will be on display at the center during regular hours through Sunday, March 31. Students and their families are invited to a special open house event on Monday, Feb. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m.

An estimated 375-400 works of art with be on display in the exhibit, representing students grades K-12 from every school in the Troy area, including Overfield School, St. Patrick School, Troy Christian Elementary and High Schools, and all of Troy City Schools.

Each piece on display will be labeled with the creator’s name, grade, and school, along with the work’s title and the student’s art instructor. All pieces on display were selected by local art teachers throughout the 2018-19 school year.

“For kids who are older in our district that have a love for art, it’s often a goal for them to be chosen by their teacher to be featured in this exhibit,” said Jill Hartman, art instructor at Troy High School. “I think for kids who really enjoy their time in the art classroom, it provides a feeling of real achievement to have their art on the wall for the whole community to see.”

“It’s a special privilege to be in this art show, because it features works that go above and beyond,” said Dawn Flory, art instructor at Troy Christian Elementary. “When I choose artwork, I don’t look at names and only look at the projects, and it always thrills me when children are chosen who don’t always excel, but have a piece that just shines. It means a lot to them to have something showcased like this.”

According to Hartman, new mediums will allow this year’s exhibit to stand out from years past.

“We have many sculpture exhibits on display this year — I think there are more three-dimensional works on display this year than there have ever been before,” Hartman said. “Something else that’s new this year is that at the high school, we now have a digital arts class. Our instructor, Phil Matthews, has some animations that will be featured on a loop at the exhibit.”

Having now run annually at Hayner for over 30 years, the “Young Masters” exhibit has become a mainstay for the community, and an event that local art teachers insist their students anticipate every winter season.

“The Hayner exhibits are about appreciating art and exposing the community to unique works of art,” said exhibit coordinator Leona Sargent. “We want to encourage our ‘young masters’ to create and learn from their instructors. We have amazing art teachers in our community, and the kids are so talented.”

“A lot of people may not know how great the relationship between the schools and the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is,” Hartman said. “It’s special in that it’s a community center, but it’s regularly utilized by Troy City Schools. This is just one of many events that draw the community in, and not every school district has a venue with this kind of history and ambience.”

Regular hours at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., are 7-9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org.

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Troy Junior High art instructor Gabbie Braun scoots a giraffe sculpture into place in preparation for the “Young Masters” exhibit, which opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_YoungMasters2-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Troy Junior High art instructor Gabbie Braun scoots a giraffe sculpture into place in preparation for the “Young Masters” exhibit, which opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Troy Christian art instructor Dawn Flory posts various works of art in preparation for the “Young Masters” exhibit, which opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Troy Hayner Cultural Center. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_YoungMasters3-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Troy Christian art instructor Dawn Flory posts various works of art in preparation for the “Young Masters” exhibit, which opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Troy Hayner Cultural Center. Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Troy High School art instructor Phil Matthews carries a super-sized sneaker sculpture to its pedestal in preparation for the “Young Masters” exhibit, which opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_YoungMasters1-Copy.jpg Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Troy High School art instructor Phil Matthews carries a super-sized sneaker sculpture to its pedestal in preparation for the “Young Masters” exhibit, which opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.

Student exhibit to open Friday at Hayner