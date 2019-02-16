Pet of the Week

Meet Maize

Maize was adopted and brought into the shelter as a stray some time later. His adopter has been contacted and they do not want him back. Maize is now back up for adoption. He is an energetic young boy that needs some training. Come and meet him today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.