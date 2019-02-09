Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• FISH FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer an all-you-can-eat fish fry and smelt dinner with French fries, baked beans and apple sauce for $10 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• HOME SCHOOL: J.R. Clarke Library Director Cherie Roeth will offer information for home schooling parents or anyone interested in what the library can do for their family at 12:30 p.m. in the lower community room. Roeth will be talking about how the library can integrate different skills and subject areas through the resources that the library offers. In addition, there will be a brainstorming session on what additional skills or activities parents would like their children to experience. Light refreshments will be served.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Ginghamsburg Church will host a community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• SOUP AND SANDWICH: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St, Troy for its annual Soup & Sandwich Supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. First UCC’s Relay for Life Team will be serving homemade chili, beef vegetable soup and chicken and noodle soup. Plus, hot dogs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, brownies, cookies and drinks. The price is $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and children under 5 eat free. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible. All proceeds benefit Relay for Life.

• DINE OUT: Tipp City Seniors will dine out at 4:30 p.m. at Hickory River, Tipp City, even return to the center at 6:30 p.m. for Euchre at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• AWARDS TEA: The Piqua-Lewis Boyer chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will hold their annual Awards Tea for student participants and winners of the history essays, Good Citizenship and Dorothy Walker Beach Scholarship at 10:30 a.m. at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 325 Ash St., Piqua. Come in the back door by the parking lot.

• ART SHOW: This year’s annual Tipp City Area Arts Council fine arts and crafts show — An Art Affair will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and fine craft persons will host booths at the Tipp City Lutheran Church’s Community Room, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City. There will be booths ranging from paintings to wood crafts to glass to fabric to metal to jewelry. Additional items include raffles, music by David Zelmon, and food for purchase prepared by the Sisters of the Skillet. Admission is free and the venue is handicapped-accessible with parking behind the church on Walnut St.

• CABBAGE ROLLS: Cabbage rolls will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Sunday

• EUCHRE: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will have a Euchre tournament beginning at 1 p.m. for $3. Sign up at noon.

• BREAKFAST: The public is invited to breakfast at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and is available from 8-11 a.m. The cost is $7, children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• DEMOCRATIC WOMEN: The Miami County Democratic Women will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. For more information about MCDW, visit miamicountydems.org.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 5-8 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOARD MEETING: The Milton-Union School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the board of education conference room.

• MOMS & TOTS: The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to five years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. There may even be craft time. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• POTATOES AND SALAD: Enjoy your choice of a potato bar or a salad bar with all the toppings at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The price is $6 for both, or $3.50 for one. Enjoy starting at 6 p.m.

• BLOOD DRIVE: The Covington Fraternal Order of Eagles will host a community blood drive from 1-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room, 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• BOARD MEETING: The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Room 404.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• The Tipp City Parks Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Government Center.

• Laura Village Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BOOK CLUBS: If you have been interested in attending a book club, attend a session at 1 or 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clare Public Library to learn more about the benefits of joining. Sign up in advance at the library or call 473-2226, however walk-ins are welcome. Bring your ideas, what types of books you like, etc.

• PARTY: A Valentine’s Day party will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be at 10 a.m.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778-1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• SUPPORT GROUP: StoryPoint Troy, 1840 Towne Park Drive, Troy, will host the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Support Group from 7-8 p.m. Care partners, spouses, family and friends also are welcome to attend. To make a reservation, call (937) 541-5182.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

• HEALTH CHECKS: The J.R. Clarke Library will have an Upper Valley Wellness nurse from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Come and get your blood pressure checked, a glucose screening or just questions that have been on your mind.

Civic agendas

• The village of West Milton Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday

• TASTE TEST: Do you like to try new recipes? Join staff at noon at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill, to taste test a new recipe. Bring recipes ideas to share, meet new friends, and talk food. Perfect for the budding chef or novice cook. For adults. No registration is required. An additional scheduled is March 13. For more information, call the library at (937) 676-2731.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer two sliders with toppings and chips for $3. Serving begins at 6 p.m.

• KIWANIS: President Eric Lunde of the Kettering Health Network Troy Hospital will speak at the Piqua Kiwanis meeting at noon at the Piqua Country Club, 9812 Country Club Road, Piqua. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit the website at www.piquakiwanis.org.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. A ham and bean fundraiser will be offered beginning at 5 p.m. at the Tipp City Methodist Church.

• COUNTRY FRIED STEAK: Country fried steak will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• STAUNTON ALUMNI: The Staunton School alumni will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Frisch’s restaurant in Troy.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agenda

• The Concord Township Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. at the Concord Township Memorial Building, 1150 Horizon West Court, Troy.

Thursday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• MEAT LOAF: Treat your Valentine to a meat loaf dinner at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $6 and begins at 6 p.m. Stay and try your luck at Euchre for $5 at 7 p.m.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon and bingo at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Bradford High School will host a community blood drive from 3-6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The blood drive is open to all students, faculty, staff, parents and community members. It comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• GATHERING MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. The 2019 Gathering will be held Labor Day Weekend. The meetings are open to the public, and suggestions and comments are welcome. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381.

• GATHERING MEETING: The Fort Rowdy Gathering will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Covington City Building. In August, meetings will be weekly on Thursdays. The 2019 Gathering will be held Labor Day Weekend. The meetings are open to the public, and suggestions and comments are welcome. For more information, contact Anita at (937) 676-3381.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• DEMOCRATIC PARTY: The Miami County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the UAW Local 128 Union Hall, 1230 S. Market S., Troy. The meeting is open to the public.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Civic agenda

• The Lostcreek Township Board of Trustees meet at 7 p.m. at Lostcreek Township Building, Casstown.

Friday

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist Wil o the Wisp for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• DATE NIGHT: The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their new Date Night Series from 8-10 p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City. Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Take your sweetheart on a stroll down a lighted luminary path in the woods while enjoying Winans coffee and chocolate as you learn about the wonderful world of animal courtship. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee $5. Pre-registration required. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• SALISBURY STEAK: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, salad and dessert will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving starts at 6 p.m. for $8. Stay and test your knowledge at trivia at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: The Miami County YMCA Senior Center will host bingo at 10 a.m. at the Miami County YMCA Senior Center, 307 W. High St., Piqua. A Lunch and Learn will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call 778-5247 for more information.

• BILLIARDS: Tipp City Seniors will offer billiards at 9:30 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• JALAPENO BURGERS: Jalapeno burgers will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Feb. 16

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. Appointments necessary by calling 778-0339. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BIRD COUNT: The Miami County Park District will hold the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Maple Ridge Reserve, 10430 State Route 185, Covington. Join a park district naturalist for a winter walk in the woods to identify and county birds as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC). This program is for both amateur and experienced birders. Bring binoculars and a bird field guide if available. Dress for the weather. For more information on the GBBC visit birdsource.org/gbbc. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. at the Troy Fish & Game.

Feb. 17

• SOCIETY TO MEET: The Troy Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. President Judy Deeter will present a program titled “Long Ago School Days: A History of Troy Schools.” The presentation will feature the schools, people and educational related events in Troy since the mid-19th century.

• WILD ART: Join staff for a painting fundraising event from 1-4 p.m., as Brukner Nature Center staff help you paint a portrait of a “Fox in the Forest” on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas. A BNC naturalist will provide an introduction to the natural history of these animals. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint. This opportunity is $35 per person, (ages 13 to adult), and includes refreshments and all materials. Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Feb. 16 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista birdlife and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends. Come out and enjoy the camaraderie in the third story window on wildlife. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpolls. Binoculars available for use.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/02/web1_NewMel2-8.jpg