Pet of the Week

Meet Wrangler

Wrangler was found wandering loose out in the country. This handsome boy is as sweet as they come. He has not met a human that he does not like. He is full of wiggles and tail wags. Wrangler would love a nice warm home to spend his time playing in. Come in and meet his handsome guy today. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.