Community calendar

Contact Editor Melody Vallieu at mvallieu@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at (937) 552-2131 to list your free calendar items for nonprofit events

Today

• BRATS: Choose a brat or a fried bologna sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The sandwich comes with chips and serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• STORY TIME: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Family Storytime at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your whole family and join us for stories, music, and activities at these fun-filled, multi-age story times. This session will focus on diversity and Black History Month. To register, call 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Are you looking to join a book club? Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Participants read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading, “Is This Tomorrow?” by Caroline Leavitt. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more.

• OPTIMISTS MEET: The Troy Noon Optimist Club will meet at noon at StoryPoint Troy.

• TOASTMASTERS: The Miami County Toastmasters will meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy. Those interested in improving communication and leadership skills are welcome to attend.

• TOPS: The T.O.P.S. (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Club meets at 5:45 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church, Main and 3rd streets, Tipp City. For more information, call (937) 332-9251.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: Green & Growing AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at the Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• Al-Anon: Al-Anon will meet for the beginner’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., open discussion meeting at 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. For more information, call 335-7747.

Civic agendas

• Tipp City Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive. Call 667-8444 for more information.

• The Covington Street Committee will meet immediately following the regular council meeting.

• Brown Township Board of Trustees will meet at 8 p.m. in the Township Building in Conover.

• The Union Township Trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Township Building, 9497 Markley Road, P.O. Box E, Laura. Call 698-4480 for more information.

Tuesday

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Purebred Coffee, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be offered at 10 a.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Community Minded Women will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8:30 p..m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

• AUTHOR TO SPEAK: Local Covington author Don Angle will be at J.R. Clarke Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to present his new photo essay book, “Finding Light in the Shadows: 30 Photo Essays.” Join Angle in his reader’s theatre as he takes participants on a photo journey. The event will be held in the lower level Community Room and light refreshments will be served.

• BARBERSHOP MEETING: The Miami Shelby Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Greene Street UMC, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. All men interested in singing and visitors are welcome. For more information, call (937) 778 1586 or visit www.melodymenchorus.org.

• KNITTING CIRCLE: The St. James Episcopal Church Knitting Circle meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Piqua. The purpose is to knit prayer shawls for anyone in need of some prayers. Come and bring your knitting and participate in this great mission. For any questions, call 773-1241 Monday-Friday.

• BARGO: Bargo will be offered from 7-9 p.m., followed with cooking by the Sons of the American Legion.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: A Welcome Home AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Troy Church of the Brethren, 1431 W. Main St., Troy (enter in back). The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• SUPPORT GROUP: FOA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and encouraging advocacy for anyone touched by addiction, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. weekly on Tuesdays at Grace Family Worship, 725 Lincoln Ave., Troy. A free meal is offered at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. For more information, call (937) 301-9747 or email foa.paula@gmail.com.

• STORY HOUR: A Development Skill’s Story Hour for Preschoolers, for ages 3-5, will be offered from 9-11 a.m. at the J.R. Clarke Public Library, Covington. Contact the library for more information at 473-2226.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Piqua Country Club. Vicky Knisley-Henry will speak on Safe Communities. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BISCUITS AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer biscuits and gravy at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Sliders are offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.Two sliders with toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m.

• COUPON CLUB: The St. James Coupon Club will meet every week at 5 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St., Piqua. Come, bring a friend, bring your coupons to work on, to share and trade, or just bring yourself if you are just getting started.

• KARAOKE: Karaoke will be offered from 7-11 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43.

• SIT ’N STITCH: Bring your current craft project and spend some time with fellow crafters from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. Knit, crochet, cross-stitch, really any non-messy craft is welcome. Meet in the Louis Room.

• AA MEETING: The Serenity Island Group AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, corner of Ash and Caldwell streets, Piqua. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The 12 & 12 AA meeting will be at 8 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AL-ANON: Al-Anon will meet at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. This is an open discussion meeting. Al-Anon is for the families and friends of alcoholics or for anyone who has a problem with another person’s drinking or addiction. Call 335-7747 for more information.

• OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. The only requirement is a desire to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees. For more information, call (512) 577-0913.

• YOGA: All About YOGA will be offered at 6:15 p.m. in the lower Community Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be a magic show by Dough Baltes.

• HOT DOG: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a hot dog bar with chips and a pickle for $4. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

• DINNER: A Legionnaire dinner will be from 5-7:30 p.m., with trivia to follow from 7-9 p.m. at the Troy American Legion Post 43, Troy.

• WRITER’S CLUB: A Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Piqua Public Library’s second floor Founder’s Room. Not just a critique group, they also work from writing prompts, build imagination, break through blocks, and support each other in meeting personal writing goals. Led by Kit Green.

• NAR-ANON: Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. This 12-step group meets to support one another and offer coping skills for dealing with friends and family members that are addicts.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Spirituality Group AA meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• AA MEETING: The Tri city Group AA meeting will be at 8:30 p.m. at Troy Abundant Life Church, 661 County Road 25-A, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

• CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Do you struggle with addiction or love someone who struggles with addiction? Celebrate Recovery is a place to find hope and support and to know you are not alone. Come join other as they explore the 12 steps from a faith-based perspective. Meetings are held every Thursday at Piqua Compassion Network, 531 W. Ash St., Piqua. Doors open at 6:45 pm. For more information call 778-8856 or email pcnempowers@gmail.com or visit Celebrate Recovery Piqua on Facebook.

• CROCHET: Crocheting for Beginners will be offered at 6:30 p.m. in the Reference/Historical Room at the JR Clarke Public Library, Covington.

Friday

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with French fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH OR CHICKEN: Fish and or chicken tenders will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This meal includes French fries, hush puppies, cole slaw and dessert for $8. Serving begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

• READING CLUB: A new adult winter reading club will begin today and run through March 31 at the J.R. Clarke Public Library. Each adult participant will be writing their own name and the name of the book just read on a “ticket” and place the ticket in a large jar. At the end of winter reading club, the top 10 readers will be rewarded with prizes for their reading accomplishments. The award day will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at 6:00 in the Community Room. If the reader attends, they will be able to choose their own prize. Contact the library at 473-2226 for questions.

• GENEALOGY: Genealogy assistance is offered from 1:30-5 p.m. at the Piqua Public Library. The library’s genealogy expert, Sharon, can help you whether you’re just starting out, or you’ve hit a roadblock on your search. Other hours are also available, call the Local History Department for more information at 773-6753.

• AA MEETING: The Best Is Yet To Come AA meeting will be at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 60 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Alcoholics Anonymous hotline is (937) 622-1294.

Feb. 2

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade French fries for $6 from 5-7 p.m.

• SKETCHING NATURE: The Miami County Park District will hold the new Sketching Nature program from 10 a.m. to noon at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join park district naturalist/artist Kay Hisong and enjoy guided nature sketching inside the warmth of the cabin with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee by the fire. Experiment with different art techniques and mediums as we do a series of short sketches. Beginners and advanced artists welcome. Bring your own sketching tool. For adults. Class size limited. Class fee $7 per person with sketch pad provided or $2 per person if you provide your own sketch pad. Payment due at time of registration. Preregistration required. Preregister for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• INFO SESSION: Greater Dayton Move to Amend will host an information session from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy. Greater Dayton Move to Amend is one of eight Ohio affiliates associated with a coalition of organizations and individuals working to pass an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to make clear that inalienable rights belong to human beings only, and that money is not a form of protected free speech under the First Amendment and can be regulated in political campaigns. Learn more about the movement’s history, goals and strategies from a local volunteer. And find out how you can get involved, from sharing information with friends to lobbying elected representatives and everything in between. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact dayton-oh@movetoamend.org.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: The second session of an Essential Oils — Make It-Take It will be offered at 11 a.m. in the lower level Community Room of J.R. Clarke Library. This class will focus on several ways to use them. Robbin Adams will be the instructor and is a registered nurse. Each essential item made will be $5. Light refreshments served. Sign-up in advance by calling the library at 473-2226 or stop in the library.

• BEGINNING KNITTING: A new Beginning Knitting class will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the J.R. Clarke Library. All participants need to bring a set of knitting needles and yarn and an experienced instruction will be provided. Meet in the lower level Community Room.

• SHARE A MEAL: The monthly Share A Meal will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy. The meal will include goulash, butter bread, applesauce, brownies and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. First UCC continues to reach out to the community while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. Use the Canal Street entrance that is handicapped accessible.

• HISTORY EVENT: The Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy, will celebrate Black History Month at 4 p.m. with “Yesterday — Today — Tomorrow,” a look back at African-American contributions to Troy and the beginning era of the Lincoln Center history. The event will take a glimpse through pictures while narrated by executive director Shane K. Carter and provide a look of the past seven years of revitalization within the center. The program also will discuss the growth and vision needed for future generations.

• PRAYER BREAKFAS: The Community Mens Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Ash St., Troy. The event will include a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship.

• SUPER BOWL PARTY: A Super Bowl LIII party will be offered at the Tipp City Eagles, 202 E. Main St., TippCity. Kick-off for the game is at 6:30 p.m. There will be snacks provided by ehe Entertainment Committee.

Feb. 4

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Paris Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 663-4349. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

Feb. 5

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tipp City Library. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• ADULT HIKE: The Miami County Park District will hold an adult exploration hike from 9-11 a.m. at Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 State Route 185, Covington. Join park district naturalist Sassafras Susan to discover the birds, plants and trees across the county, one park at a time. These hikes are a great opportunity to get out in nature and learn together. Walks last about two hours and are not strenuous or fast-paced. Due to weather, trails may be wet. Wear appropriate shoes. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Feb. 6

• VETERANS COFFEE: The next free Monthly Veterans Museum Coffee will be from 9-10 a.m. on the second floor of the Masonic Temple, 107 W Main St., Troy. The museum will feature the presentation “American Pride — Ohio’s Hospice Volunteers Serving Veterans” presented by Glen Costie. Costie will speak about Ohio’s Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing services to veterans in more than 30 counties in Ohio, including Hospice of Miami County. American Pride is a program to honor all veterans before they go Home. Vets Visiting Vets will update us on their mission to visit veterans in hospitals, assisted care centers and Hospice centers in our local area. The ’67 Quilters return with original, hand sewn quilts to present to our veterans. Executive director Karen Purke will share an update on the museum’s events, including campaigns and plans for 2019. For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com/

• BLOOD DRIVE: First Presbyterian Church of Troy will host a community blood drive from 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The blood drive comes during the heart of winter and continues the theme of Ohio’s first Blood Donor Awareness Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Troy Senior Citizen Center. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miami Valley Centre Mall. No appointment is necessary, it is first come, first served. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 703-3887. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from 4-8 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library. Appointments necessary by calling 667-3826. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

• TAX AIDE: Free tax help will be offered by Tax Aide volunteers from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the New Carlisle Public Library. Appointments are necessary by calling 845-3601. Bring all tax information and 2017 taxes.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/01/web1_NewMel2-16.jpg