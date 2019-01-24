Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 21

MAIL MISSING: A resident in the 1st Street area of Concord Twp. reported his mail had been stolen.

POSSESSION: Yvonne Wood, 52, of Piqua, was charged with fifth degree felony drug possession.

Jan. 22

ASSAULT: A deputy filed charges on Austin Malone, 24, of Troy, of two counts of assault from an incident in the 8400 block of N. Bennett Drive on Jan. 19.

STALKING: A deputy filed charges on Johnny Reedy, 43, of Dayton for menacing by stalking, criminal mischief, criminal trespass from a Jan. 19 and Jan. 13 incident.

OBSTRUCTION: A deputy filed charges of fifth degree obstruction of justice against Jamie Deaton, 33, of Pleasant Hill, for an incident on Jan. 18 in the 8600 block of Casstown Sidney Road.

OBSTRUCTION: A deputy filed charges of misdemeanor obstruction of justice against Brittney Rollins, 28, of New Carlisle, for an incident on Jan. 18 in the 8600 block of Casstown Sidney Road.

WARRANT: A deputy conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for warrants out of Shelby County.

Jan. 23

ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to the following accident with no injury scenes in the 10900 block of Fenner Road, Newton Twp.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to an accident with no injury in the 100 block of Windmere Drive, Concord Twp.;

FRAUD: A deputy responded to a fraud complaint in the 7300 block of Jay Road, Union Twp.

SCHOOL ISSUE: Newton Local Schools reported a student damaging a bathroom door.

FIRE: Deputies responded to a structure fire in the area of Iddings and Kessler Frederick Road, Union Twp.