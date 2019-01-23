Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Jan. 17

THEFT: An officer filed theft charges against Johnathan Evans for stealing $30 from the Rapid Fired Pizza store where he was formerly employed.

THEFT: An officer filed theft charges against two juveniles from St. Marys and Starla Johnson, 18, of Sidney.

OVI: Deborah Levan, 57, of Troy, was cited for OVI with BAC of 0.212 following a traffic stop in the area of East Canal and Market Street.

THEFT: An officer charged Thomas Maxon Jr. with theft.

Jan. 18

DAMAGE: An officer responded to the Bakehouse Bread and Cookie company for a criminal damaging complaint. A city light post was reported damaged.

STOLEN VEHICLE: An officer made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet truck for speeding on N. Market Street and Staunton Road.An alert from BMV to confiscate license plates was discovered. The driver, Jeffrey Hale, 36, of Huber Heights, was found to have 14 open suspensions and his license was suspended. Hale also had two warrants for his arrest in Clark County.

The truck’s plates did not match and the vehicle was reported stolen from Clark County. Hale was charged with fourth degree felony receiving stolen property.

PROPERTY: A motorbike was found in a creek behind the residence off of Elmwood Avenue.

Jan. 19

VEHICLE DAMAGED: A resident in the 1000 block of Lee Road reported her vehicle was damaged at an unknown location. A substance was poured on the vehicle removing the paint.

JUVENILE ISSUES: An officer stopped a vehicle for driving without headlight. The vehicle was occupied by two 15 year-old girls and one 14 year-old girl. The vehicle was taken without permission from the 15 year-old’s grandmother. One was cited for driving offenses, one was incarcerated for a probation violation and all three were given curfew offenses.

Jan. 21

ASSAULT: A male subject was arrested on multiple charges following a report of an assault at the Leaf and Vine.

DRUG CHARGES: An officer stopped a vehicle for driving on the wrong side of the roadway and one headlight. The driver Deryan Maxon, 22, of Piqua, was arrested for fifth degree felony drug possession and sell, purchase or distribute dangerous drugs. The passenger was arrested for outstanding warrant and possession of marijuana.

Jan. 22

CITY PROPERTY DAMAGE: A crosswalk pedestrian button post was run over by a vehicle. Vehicle left the area.

ROBBERY: Troy units were dispatched to a disturbance at Kroger. It was reported a male subject had attempted to take a female’s purse then fled. The male was apprehended a short time later. Samal Sanders, 30, of West Carrollton, was charged with second degree felony robbery and misdemeanor obstructing official business.