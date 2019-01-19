Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Jan. 16

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of Union Church Road, Covington on a report of an animal complaint. After investigation the owner stated that she will transport the horses to their stables in Greenville on Friday.

SOCKED IN THE FACE: A deputy responded to the downtown jail on the report of an assault. Upon arrival the deputy read statements from Sgt. Powell and CO Truman. CO Reed was also listed as involved in their report. Both advised that Inmate Cassandra Brumbaugh had slapped inmate Christy Cole in the face. The deputy spoke to Cassandra Brumbaugh and she stated inmate Cole was throwing stuff and they got into a confrontation. Inmate Cole advised that she threw socks back to Cassandra and they did not make it to her. She advised this made Cassandra mad and she slapped her in the face.

Cassandra Brumbaugh was advised she was being charged with assault and given a copy of her citation.

METH LOCATED: A vehicle was involved in a suspicious priority call in Piqua. Dispatched advised the reporting party stated that subjects in the listed vehicle had stole items from her and had guns in the vehicle. A deputy located the vehicle in the lot of Circle K in Troy and requested a second unit. The subject first said his name was Justin Harvey and deputies later learned he was Caleb Maxon. Mr. Maxon was extremely nervous when talking. Maxon was patted down for safety. Maxon advised he had a needle and some drugs in his pocket. Deputy Adams removed three bags of suspected methamphetamine and a needle.

The driver later exited the gas station and was identified as, Deryan Maxon. She stated that they had been chased by her friend in Piqua but she did not know why. She stated the car belonged to, Hannah Copley, who was incarcerated. The deputy had the jail ask Mrs. Copley if Mrs. Maxon was allowed to operate the vehicle and she advised yes. Mrs. Maxon gave consent to search the vehicle and a small bag of marijuana was located. All items were placed in an evidence bag and later booked into a evidence locker. Two phones were also collected and placed into evidence. Case pending lab results at this time.

Jan. 17

POSSESSION: A deputy observed a silver Nissan Sentra traveling northbound on S. Co. Rd. 25a with one headlight and no license plate light. After further investigation the driver, Kyle Jackson, was charged with possession of marijuana.

OVERDOSE: A deputy responded to an assist squad call at 5 1st Street in Concord Township. It was reported a 30 year old female was found unconscious and not breathing. Dispatch advised the incident of being a possible overdose, and that CPR was in progress. On scene, a dose of Naloxone was administered to the female. Along with aid from Troy EMS, the female was brought out of the unconscious state and transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for further aid. The female admitted on scene to snorting a possible mixture of heroin/methamphetamine, but no evidence was located.

Jan. 18

DOG ISSUE: A deputy responded to an animal complaint in the 7200 block of Mote Road in Union Township. The complainant advised walking her dog by the listed address when another dog came out and attacked her dog. The compliant advised this had been an ongoing issue with the dog at that residence. The animal shelter was able to respond and speak with the dogs owner. The animal shelter would be issuing her a citation accordingly. The dogs owner and the complainant were advised the incident would be documented.

WARRANTS: A deputy responded to 8680 Casstown-Sidney Rd. in regards to a disturbance. Upon further investigation three subjects in the house were taken into custody.The male was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Miami County. One female was taken into custody on obstructing justice and three felony warrants out of Miami, Logan and Champaign county. The second female was taken into custody on obstructing justice. All subjects were transported to Miami county Jail and where there custody was handed over to Correction Staff.

SCHOOL ISSUE: SRO Osting spoke with a supervisor at the Upper Valley Career Center in reference to a student with a possible warrant. After running the students information through LEADS it was confirmed they did in fact have an active warrant from Shelby county. SRO Osting placed the student in custody and transported them to the Shelby County courthouse and custody was turned over to them.

Jan. 19

SUSPICIOUS: Deputies were dispatched to the 3200 block of Piqua Troy Road in reference to a suspicious complaint. The caller advised there were two individuals in her camper. They were later found to be two juvenile males who had been brought to the residence and “hidden” in the camper by the caller’s granddaughter, who had since left the residence. The juveniles’ guardians were contacted and they were returned home.

ASSAULT: A deputy was dispatched to the 8400 block of Bennett Drive, Washington Twp. on a disturbance/fight. After further investigation one adult male was arrested on two outstanding warrants and additionally charged with two counts of assault.

MENACING: A deputy responded to the 1900 block of Woodbine Court, Troy, on a report of a suspicious priority. After investigation Johnny Reedy was arrested for Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Mischief, and Menacing by Stalking.