Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Jan. 11

THEFT: A report of theft from Meijer was reported.

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY: Bryan Eastman, 42, of Troy, was charged with fourth degree felony receiving stolen property and theft.

OVI: An officer cited Rafik Stepanian, 60, of Villanova, Pennsylvania, with OVI, wrong way on a one way street and BAC of 0.121 in the area of West Main Street and the northbound Interstate 75 ramp.

OVI: An officer cited Dustin Branham, 28, of Troy, with OVI, OVI Refusal with an OVI conviction within 20 years and speed limits in the area of N. Dorset and Surrey Road.

MENACING: Scott Westfall, 34, of Troy, was cited for menacing in the area of Mayfair and Penn Road.

DISORDERLY: Jessica Beverly, 18, of Troy, was cited for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGING: Lindsey Wagner, 31, of Troy, was cited with criminal damaging.

Jan. 12

OVI: An officer cited Caroline Tucker, 25, of Troy, with OVI, OVI with BAC of 0.169 and driving on the left side of the roadway in the area of Westbrook and West Main Street.

Jan. 13

POSSESSION: Casey Gibson, 36, at-large, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

Jan. 14

TREE HOUSE: Officers located a male and female “living in a tree” according to police reports. The pair were located in the tree on the property of Motel 6. The male was incarcerated on an active warrant.

FRAUD: An officer responded to the 1400 block of Trade Square West on a fraud complaint. The reporting party stated he purchased a $250 MoneyPak and gave the serial number to an unknown caller who stated they were a Lieutenant with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Douglas Baker II, 30, of Piqua, with possession of drugs.

CHILD ENDANGERMENT: An officer cited Morgan Carder, 20, of Bradford, for fifth degree felony trafficking in drugs and child abuse and or endangering from an Dec. 21 incident.

CHILD ENDANGERMENT: An officer cited Jordan Ferguson, 22, of Troy, for child abuse and or endangering from an Dec. 21 incident.

Jan. 15

PLOW STRUCK CAR: An office responded to a vehicle strike from a city plow. According to a report, a city of Troy employee struck a 2015 Kia Forte with the plow in the upright position in the 900 block of Garfield Street. The city employee noted he wasn’t able to get through the street. The car was parked legally on the street.

OVI: An officer cited De’Andre Clay, 39, of Piqua, with fourth degree felony receiving stolen property, fifth degree felony possession of drugs, OVI, drug possession and driving in violation of license restriction during a traffic stop on southbound Interstate 75.

OVI: Alice Johnson, 24, of Troy, was cited for OVI, OVI suspension, display of plates and or valid stickers, OVI refusal with prior conviction in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

Jan. 16

POSSESSION: An officer cited Kayla Lehman, 26, of Troy, with possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of Race and Long streets.

SCHOOL ISSUE: SRO Waite filed a report from a Troy Junior High School administrator who reported a concerning video on social media.

PROPERTY: An officer destroyed a syringe found in the 800 block of Washington Street.

Jan. 17

POSSESSION: Alisha Jeffers, 31, of Bradford was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of West Main and Kings Chapel.

VEHICLE BREAK-IN: A resident in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue reported his vehicle had been gone through and change was missing.