Community calendar

Today

• BEEF STEW: The Troy Fish & Game will offer beef stew at 6 p.m.

• LASAGNA: Lasagna, garlic bread and a salad will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $8. Trivia begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday

• DINNER CANCELED: The chicken fry scheduled for the American Legion Post 184, Piqua, has been canceled due to weather concerns.

• PORK CHOP: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a marinated pork chop (non marinated pork chops available upon request) dinner with baked potato and vegetable for $9 from 5-7 p.m.

• FISH FRY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer a fish fry and trivia at 6 p.m.

• PRESCHOOLERS IN PARK: The Miami County Park District will hold the Preschoolers in the Park “Animals in Winter” program from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. This program is for preschoolers and their parents. Bring the family for a self-led adventure. Meet live animals, perform hands on nature activities and go on a tot sized hike. Naturalists will be on site to answer questions. Be prepared to be outside and during the warmer months, be prepared to get wet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• ANTIQUE APPRAISAL: An antique appraisal fair will be offered at the Tippecanoe Historical Society. The appraisals will be held at The American Legion Post 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City. Doors open at 11 a.m. and appraisals begin at noon. The Legion Auxiliary will have food available for purchase. Longtime auctioneers Scott Pence and Jerry Stichter will do the appraisals. There is a charge of $5 to have up to two items appraised and $3 for each additional item. Everyone is invited to enjoy the event, even if they don’t have anything to be appraised. For more information, call Gordon Pittenger (937) 667-3051.

Sunday

• DOG SOCIAL: The Miami County Park District will hold its monthly dog social from 1-3 p.m. at Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone Road, Troy. Join park district naturalist Sequoia Steven at the annual “Klondike Dog Olympics” where dogs and their owners spend a fun filled day in the snow. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Owners are responsible for their dogs. Please clean up after your pet. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• VIEW FROM THE VISTA: Come discover Brukner Nature Center’s vista bird life and join members of the BNC Bird Club as you learn to identify our feathered friends from 2-4 p.m. All levels of birders welcome. Check out the feeders for winter finches — pine siskins, purple finches and redpolls. Binoculars available for use.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast will be offered from 8-11 a.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. A full breakfast, cooked-to-order, will be offered for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3.

Monday

• MLK EVENT: In honor of Martin Luther King Jr., the public is invited to gather at 9:30 a.m. for a Unity March from downtown Troy (meeting in SW quadrant by Bakehouse Bread) to the Troy Police Department. Prayer will be led by Pastor Lauren Allen of the First United Church of Christ, Troy, with local law enforcement. The march will then continue onto First United Methodist Church, 110 Franklin St., Troy, for a service. A MLK Celebration of Peace will begin at 10 a.m., the speaker will be Pastor Kima Cunningham from Richard’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Troy. Innocence, a group of young female dancers from The Inspiration Church in Dayton will perform. After the service, there will be a fellowship at First Place Worship Center, 16 W. Franklin St., Troy. For more information, call the Lincoln Community Center office at 335-2715.

• BOARD MEETING: The Miami County Local Food Council will have its annual board meeting at 7 p.m. at The Rec.

• DOCUMENTARY: In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a screening of the PBS Documentary “John Lewis: Get in the Way,” will be offered at 6:30 p.m. A short discussion will follow and refreshments will be served. Lewis, a colleague of Dr. Kings, helped organize the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, played many key roles in the Civil Rights Movement, and was eventually elected to the House of Representatives. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 117.

• MLK PROGRAM: Upper Valley Medical Center will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Day program from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UVMC Lower Level Conference Rooms A-D, 3130 N. County Road 25-A, Troy. The guest speaker will be John Scott II, senior pastor at True Vine Church, Piqua. The theme for the presentation is “Passing the Torch: The Dream Continues.” The free program will include music and is open to the community. For more information, call 440-7642.

• CHEESE STEAKS: Philly cheese steak with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

Tuesday

• COOKBOOK REVIEW: Join others at 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library as participants sample dishes from, and review, a cookbook. For this first meeting, please bring one of your favorite dishes and a copy of the recipe to share, and others will pick out the first cookbook to review. Teens age 16 up through adults are welcome. Registration is required. More details are available by calling (937) 698-5515 or visiting www.mupubliclibrary.org.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be offered at 10 a.m.

• CHAT & CHEW: Don’t know what to read next? Or maybe you can’t wait to share a book you just read? Join staff at 6 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Library. Come “chat” about a book you have recently read and “chew” on a yummy snack. Enjoy meeting new friends. No registration is required. For more information, call the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at (937) 676-2731.

• COMMISSION MEETING: The Miami County Park District will hold their next Board of Commissioners meeting at 9 a.m. A work session will begin at 8 a.m. The meeting will be at the Lost Creek Reserve located at 2645 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. For more information, contact the Miami County Park District at 335-6273.

Wednesday

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will have a member spotlight and breakout session at noon at the Piqua Country Club. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BURGERS: The Troy Fish & Game will offer bacon burgers at 6 p.m.

• DINE TO DONATE: Join staff and volunteers of Brukner Nature Center at Marion’s Piazza, 1270 Experiment Farm Road, for this month’s Dine to Donate. The event will run from 5-8 p.m. Marion’s Piazza will donate a percentage of all food sales when guests present a flier at check-out. Fliers are available at bruknernaturecenter.com/assets/dine_to_donate2.pdf and at the Interpretive Building. Valid on dine in or carry-out.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• ME TIME: Come relax and enjoy a little “Me Time” at the library at noon at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill. Escape the daily stress of life with an afternoon of coloring, peaceful music, and a tranquil atmosphere provided by Shari Skinner of Young Living Essential Oils. A soothing beverage and snack provided. For adults only. No registration is required. For more information, call 676-2731.

• SLIDERS: Sliders are offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.Two sliders with toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• RESUME: Join staff at the Troy-Miami County Public Library at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion on all parts of creating a resume. In addition, a brief overview of the benefits of using the OhioMeansJobs.com website resources for job searches will be included. No registration required. For more information, call 339.0502, Ext. 117.

• TACO SALAD: Taco salad will be available at 6 p.m. for $5 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Try your luck at Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

Friday

• SEAFOOD DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, a three-piece fried fish dinner, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with French fries and coleslaw for $8, from 6-7:30 p.m. Frog legs for $12.

• PIZZA: The Troy Fish & Game will offer pizza at 6 p.m.

• NATURE GROUP: The Miami County Park District will hold its Family Nature Group program from 10-11 a.m. at Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, east of Troy. Join a park district naturalist Daisy Dani for this family-oriented program designed for children birth to 6 years with an accompanying adult (older siblings are welcome). Children enjoy a simple opening activity as everyone arrives. Then, participants take a slow hike to the natural play area where kids and parents can socialize, play and take part in an optional nature activity. Be sure to dress for the weather. Meet at Lost Creek Reserve, barn with shelter/overhang near the parking lot. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• HOME-COOKED: Enjoy a home-cooked meal at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad and dessert will be available for $8 at 6 pm.

Jan. 26

• STEAK DINNER: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a T-Bone steak, baked potato, salad bar and a roll for $15 from 5-8 p.m.

• BEEF AND NOODLES: The Troy Fish & Game will offer beef and noodles at 6 p.m.

• BREAKFAST: The United Methodist Men of Greene Street United Methodist Church will host the 20th annual Dick Sword Memorial Sausage and Pancake Breakfast from 7-11:30 a.m. in the Wall-Wesleyan Room and Wilson Hall, 415 W. Greene St., Piqua. Ticket prices are $6.50 per adult and $2.50 per child age 5-10 years old (children under 5 eat free). The meal features locally prepared sausage, fresh-made pancakes with butter and syrup (sugar-free also available), and choice of coffee, milk or orange juice. Carry-out will be available. Guests may use entrances at Greene or Caldwell streets. A handicapped access elevator is available at the Caldwell Street ramp entrance.

• MUSIC TRIVIA: Have some fun with music trivia at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 at 7 p.m.

• BINGO: Bingo will be offered at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and bingo will begin at 7 p.m. There will be 20 games at 25 cents per game and $1 for a board for 50/50 games. Concessions will be available.

• TENDERLOIN DINNER: The Lockington Volunteer Fire Department will offer a tenderloin dinner at the firehouse, 10363 Museum Trail, beginning at 5 p.m. Dinners are $8 each and will include a Texas tenderloin, French fries and applesauce. Guests may dine in or carry-out their meals. Proceeds will be used to pay for training and equipment. For questions or to order ahead, call Chief Jon Adams at (937) 606-0919 (prior to the event), the firehouse at (937) 773-5341 (day of the event only) or follow them on Facebook.

Jan. 27

• ADVENTURE SERIES: The Miami County Park District will hold its Naturalist Adventure Series “Tracks in the Snow” from 1-p.m. at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. The Naturalist Adventure program is a series of fun, family activities where participants can drop in anytime during the program and learn about nature. This month learn about how to track animals and what to look for in the snow. The animals and track trail will be in place to help participants practice tracking. A roving naturalist will be on-site to answer questions. Stay warm — remember to layer up before you head out. Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to- order for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving is from 8-11 a.m.

• CHILI COOK-OFF: Join the members of Greene Street United Methodist Church for the annual Chili Cook-off and Dessert Auction to benefit the Greene Street Food Pantry. The event will start at noon and everyone can sample each chili submission and vote for their favorite chili (or more than one) with dollars and cents. There will also be a dessert auction, with the winning bids being announced following the chili tasting.

Jan. 28

• BRATS: Choose a brat or a fried bologna sandwich at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. The sandwich comes with chips and serving begins at 6 p.m. for $5.

• STORY TIME: Join staff at 6:30 p.m. for Family Storytime at Troy-Miami County Public Library. Bring your whole family and join us for stories, music, and activities at these fun-filled, multi-age story times. This session will focus on diversity and Black History Month. To register, call 339-0502, Ext. 128, or register online at tmcpl.org. For more information, visit www.tmcpl.org.

• NOVEL CONVERSATIONS: Are you looking to join a book club? Novel Conversations, an adult monthly book discussion, usually meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Participants read a variety of fiction and nonfiction titles. This month’s suggested reading, “Is This Tomorrow?” by Caroline Leavitt. Pick up your copy at the Information Desk or call the library at 339-0502, Ext. 112, to learn more.

Jan. 29

• COFFEE CHAT: A coffee chat with Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper will be offered from 1-2 p.m. at Purebred Coffee, Troy. Join Piper, purchasing your own coffee, to get to know the new superintendent.

• CRAFTS AND QUILTING: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will meet for crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Matter of Balance will be offered at 10 a.m.

• QUARTER AUCTION: A quarter auction to benefit Community Minded Women will be held at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Auction numbers will be available for purchase and food will be offered at reasonable prices from 6-8:30 p..m. The auction starts at 7 p.m.

Jan. 30

• KIWANIS: The Piqua Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Piqua Country Club. Vicky Knisley-Henry will speak on Safe Communities. For more information, call Brian Phillips at 778-1586 or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• BISCUITS AND GRAVY: The Troy Fish & Game will offer biscuits and gravy at 6 p.m.

• LINE DANCE: Tipp City Seniors members and guests will hold a line dance at 10 a.m. at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City.

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff after school at 3 p.m. every other week for Wacky Wednesday. Come for a creative time making crafts or playing games. After school snack is included. For all school age children. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• SLIDERS: Sliders are offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.Two sliders with toppings and chips for $3 at 6 p.m.

Jan. 31

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Join staff for Mornings in Motion beginning at 10 a.m. This interactive seven-week session will include active games to play together, early literacy skills, and fun. No registration is necessary. Additional Mornings in Motions sessions are scheduled on Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28. For more information, call 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• ANIMATE FOR KIDS: Join staff in the exploration of books through stories and activities at 4 p.m. at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Discover, Create & Animate is for children in grades first through fifth grade. A snack is provided at each meeting. For more information, call (937) 339-0502, Ext. 123, or visit www.tmcpl.org.

• CARRY-IN: Tipp City Seniors have a carry-in luncheon at noon at 528 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. Entertainment will be a magic show by Dough Baltes.

• HOT DOG: The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will offer a hot dog bar with chips and a pickle for $4. Stay for Euchre at 7 p.m. for $5.

