Pet of the Week

Meet Sputnik

Sputnik came in stray to the Miami County Animal Shelter, and has clearly been owned and taken care of. His coat is nice and soft, he is mild mannered, and is in great physical condition. “Sputs” is a handsome fella who seems independent but does like to be in a lap and be petted. Sputnik would love to meet new people and you are welcome to come visit with him and see if he would be the right companion for you. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email mcas6919@yahoo.com for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us for more adoptable pets.